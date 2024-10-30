In light of the catastrophic consequences of the flooding in the Valencian Community and the serious impact it has also had on certain areas of Castilla-La Mancha and Andalusia, the UOC extends its fullest support and solidarity to the university community affected by this severe weather. We deeply regret the loss of lives and property that has occurred. Our condolences go out to the families of the victims, and we would like to join those expressing solidarity and support for the institutions of the Valencian Community and for all the population affected.

Over the coming hours and throughout today, we recommend that those in the affected area follow the instructions of the relevant authorities to take necessary precautions. It is essential to stay informed via the emergency and civil protection channels of the Government of the Valencian Community and to avoid unnecessary travel.