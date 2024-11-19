The time of day when we eat is crucial for our health

Although people have always said that having a light and early dinner is better, a study by the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) and Columbia University has provided the scientific grounds for this argument. According to a study published in open access format by the Nature group journal Nutrition & Diabetes, consuming more than 45% of our daily calorie intake after 5 p.m. is associated with an increase in glucose levels, with the harmful consequences that this has for health, regardless of the individual's weight and body fat.

The study was carried out at Columbia University's Irving Medical Center in New York, and was led by Dr Diana Díaz Rizzolo, postdoctoral researcher and member of the Faculty of Health Sciences at the UOC.

"Maintaining high levels of glucose over long periods of time can have implications including a higher risk of progressing to type 2 diabetes, an increase in cardiovascular risk due to the damage that high glucose levels do to blood vessels, and increased chronic inflammation, which aggravates cardiovascular and metabolic damage," said Díaz Rizzolo.

Experts had previously believed that the main consequence of eating dinner late in the day was weight gain. This was associated with the fact that people tend to make poorer dietary choices at night, such as consuming more ultra-processed foods, since the hormones that regulate hunger and satiety are altered when people do not eat during daylight hours.

The importance of the study lies in the fact that it shows that the time of day when meals are eaten can in itself have a negative impact on glucose metabolism, regardless of the amount of calories consumed throughout the day and the individual's weight and body fat.