Hug March Corbella

Lecturer in the Economics and Business Studies DepartmentLinkedin

Expert in: Self-sufficient and resilient cities, smart cities, urban water management, degrowth, fab labs, ICTs and the environment (smart meters etc), citizen perceptions of environmental problems, urban farming, and new financial actors in environmental management.

Teacher of the following programs:

Research group: TURBA Lab / Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3).