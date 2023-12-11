Nizaiá Cassián Yde

Professor in the Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences

Expert in: Urbanism, transformations in the productive-spatial model in contemporary post-Fordist cities, critical perspectives on cultural and creative industries as tools for urban regeneration, creative cities, capitals of culture, regeneration of town and city centres, and gentrification. Feminism, social production and reproduction, work and job insecurity, make-up and governance of the workforce. Feminist perspectives on socio-spatial relations in the field of work, caregiving and the body. Relationships between urban planning, interventions in public spaces, socio-spatial inclusion and exclusion, and urban infrastructure for caregiving.

Research group: CareNet / Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3).