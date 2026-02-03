Communication
THESIS PROPOSAL
Communication, city, and citizenship
This research line focuses on studying the construction of discourses on the city and/or citizenship in the digital era. This approach arises from the interest in analyzing the construction of the public sphere in urban settings and the right to the city. Within this framework, doctoral theses on the role of communication in the following areas are welcome:
- Subaltern voices and urban margins.
- Care networks in the city.
- Communicative action as social activism in the urban context.
- Audio-visual narratives and the city.
- Women and the right to the city.
- Participatory methodologies and urban studies.
THESIS PROPOSAL
Event organization and protocol
Companies and institutions are increasingly aware of the importance of establishing good relations and effective communication with all their publics and stakeholders. Therefore, event organization and protocol are key tools for managing communication and contributing to the success of an organization's mission and vision.
From an academic perspective, this research line addresses the conceptualization of protocol and its implementation based on existing standards, both from a theoretical and applied perspective. The study also focuses on the ceremonial and organizational aspects of corporate events, considering various types of occasions, including official events, conferences, open houses, trade fairs, among others, and new trends being adopted in this growing sector.
Researcher
- Dr. Ferran Lalueza
flalueza@uoc.edu
- Dra. Elisenda Estanyol
eestanyol@uoc.edu
Research groups
THESIS PROPOSAL
Institutional relations, reputation, and corporate social responsibility
Today, organizations need to establish, maintain, and consolidate fluid, positive, and productive relationships with public and private entities capable of influencing their activities and/or those they aim to influence to advance their interests. This is the field of institutional relations, one of the thematic axes of this research line.
Through the effective development of these institutional relations and other communication strategies, organizations can strengthen their reputation, defined as a collective mental construction around their trajectory and the ability to meet the expectations of their strategic public and/or stakeholders. Reputation and its implications form the second axis of this research line.
Finally, today reputation cannot be conceived without due attention to corporate social responsibility (CSR). Given that the public increasingly demands transparency and commitment to environmental and social issues, organizations must work on their communication strategies to demonstrate this responsibility and the adoption of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) defined by the UN.
Researcher
- Dr. Ferran Lalueza
flalueza@uoc.edu
- Dra. Elisenda Estanyol
eestanyol@uoc.edu
- Dr. Marc Compte-Pujol
mcomptepuj@uoc.edu
Research groups
THESIS PROPOSAL
Scientific communication in the open science field
As a new scientific paradigm, open science needs to understand how traditional forms of science communication will evolve to reach the general public and also enable their participation in research design. Science communication can provide new narratives and tools that help knowledge, mainly in the form of monographs and academic articles, reach different layers of society. Additionally, it may include work on alternative bibliometrics to citations, often based on social media metrics, as well as forms of scientific communication that promote new ways of evaluating the social impact of research.
THESIS PROPOSAL
Critical studies on digital culture, design, and network communication
Mediaccions is an interdisciplinary research group dedicated to the study of digital culture and communication. Our vision involves a critical approach to collective creation and everyday online practices as a source of transformative knowledge that contributes to understanding current communication forms.
We conduct a diverse and innovative methodological approach based on ethnography and include both digital methods and others based on citizen action and participation. From a broader perspective, candidates can focus on studying:
- Participatory and collective creative practices, their processes, and structures both inside and outside cultural and creative industries.
- Citizen labs, communities, DIY creativity, and self-managed cultural action processes.
Our main research line is:
Sustainability, storytelling, and design: We study the role of storytelling and design actions as a way to express and communicate environmental and sustainability issues, from everyday activism through social media, future imaginaries about climate change and sustainability, the narrative turn in environmental communication, creative methodologies to foster collective imagination about possible futures, and creating new spaces for public debate and action through storytelling, world-building, fiction stories ("what if"), reimagining cities and rural areas, etc.
Researcher
- Dra. Gemma San Cornelio
gsan_cornelio@uoc.edu
- Dr. Antoni Roig
aroigt@uoc.edu
- Dr. Efrain Foglia
efogliar@uoc.edu
- Dra. Lluc Massaguer
lmassaguerb@uoc.edu
- Dra. Elena Bartomeu
ebartomeum@uoc.edu
Research groups
THESIS PROPOSAL
Design studies
We investigate the disciplinary boundaries of design and its expansion to other fields of knowledge, delving into methodological changes, research processes, and the political pulse of design practice in the 21st century. We study the impact of the Internet on design and how it has changed production, distribution, professional profiles, and research in an interconnected and interdependent society. Candidates are invited to explore the following topics:
- Open design.
- Technology and design.
- Design education.
- Design methods.
- Innovation in brand design.
Researcher
- Dr. Efrain Foglia
efogliar@uoc.edu
- Dra. Lluc Massaguer
lmassaguerb@uoc.edu
- Dra. Gemma San Cornelio
gsan_cornelio@uoc.edu
- Dra. Elena Bartomeu
ebartomeum@uoc.edu
Research groups
THESIS PROPOSAL
Experiential storytelling
We investigate the role of stories, new narrative formats, and collective storytelling forms at the level of conceptualization, design, development, and experience. We aim to explore the centrality of narratives from a social perspective in various creative and professional fields, as they articulate expressive and personal forms, their relationship with audiences, as well as their potential to generate alternative imaginaries and possible futures.
- Transmedia and transmodal projects, digital narratives (stories set in social media environments).
- Fictional characters on Twitter.
- Hybrid media projects.
- Alternate reality and immersive narrative experiences.
- Narrative games, podcasting, etc.
THESIS PROPOSAL
Communication, diversity, and social inclusion
This proposal invites doctoral candidates interested in exploring the multiple dimensions of diversity - including processes of visibility and invisibility, social inclusion, and exclusion - and how they shape contemporary communication dynamics. Candidates are invited to explore, among other topics:
- Discursive and visual representations of difference and diversity.
- Gender and communication.
- Emergent literacy and social inclusion.
- Critical pedagogy and inclusive communication.
THESIS PROPOSAL
Specialized communication: linguistic strategies to enhance the understanding of specialized texts
Communication between experts in a field and non-expert recipients has always been a complex issue. The cognitive domains of both interlocutors are different, and the sender must be able to adapt their discourse to make it understandable to the non-specialized recipient.
This research line aims to analyze, from a linguistic perspective, the factors that specialists need to consider when writing texts from their field of expertise but intended for non-expert audiences. The goal is to identify the linguistic strategies that must be applied to avoid comprehension problems that hinder effective communication. Although the study is conducted from a linguistic perspective, it also considers the cognitive dimension of specialized communication.
The proposed specialized fields for research are law and medicine, as it is essential that recipients fully understand the texts they receive in these areas. However, it is possible to agree on other specialized fields.
THESIS PROPOSAL
Narratives about the environmental crisis
Research on environmental communication oriented towards citizen participation. Projects in two lines:
- Participatory methods, gamification, and co-design of experiences on this topic.
- Storytelling on social networks based on personal narratives and emerging activism profiles.
We are open to developing theses on other lines that delve into these topics and have social impact.
Researcher
- Dra. Gemma San Cornelio
gsan_cornelio@uoc.edu
- Dr. Antoni Roig
aroigt@uoc.edu
Research groups
THESIS PROPOSAL
Creative industries and cultural practices
We explore how creative industries (including film, audiovisual media, music, and sound media) are reconfiguring their production, distribution, and consumption models in a context of technological disruption. We also examine how emerging cultural practices and new forms of cultural consumption (such as streaming and digital platforms) are transforming contemporary culture. Key topics include: production cultures; emerging cultural practices and digital audiences; political economy of creative industries; impact of technology on creation and consumption; and diversity, accessibility, and inclusion in creative industries.
Researcher
- Dra. Judith Clares-Gavilán
jclares@uoc.edu
- Dr. Jordi Sánchez-Navarro
jsancheznav@uoc.edu
- Dr. Daniel Aranda
darandaj@uoc.edu
- Dra. Lola Costa Gálvez
dcostaga@uoc.edu
- Dr. Manel Jiménez-Morales
manel.jimenez@uoc.edu
- Dra. Silvia Martínez-Martínez
smartinezmartinez1@uoc.edu
- Dra. Cristina Pujol Ozonas
cpujolo@uoc.edu
- Dra. Marta Lopera Mármol
mloperama@uoc.edu
THESIS PROPOSAL
Game studies and ludic experiences
Game studies aim to examine the cultural, social, psychological, aesthetic, economic, and technical aspects of games (digital or otherwise), their design, and their impact on society. We are interested in delving into topics related to game theory, narrative studies, Ludology vs. Narratology, analysis of games' cultural impact (identities, cultures, ideologies), game design, or the economy and industry of video games (microtransactions, freemium models, etc.). We also consider phenomena included in the “Gamification of Culture,” such as gamification, serious games, “game thinking,” “playful design,” simulations, or “pervasive games,” in any of their applications (e.g., entertainment, learning, persuasion, motivation, awareness, physical or mental well-being, etc.).
THESIS PROPOSAL
Citizenship, digital activism, and social learning
We address various aspects related to the interaction of citizens with communication media and social interaction platforms, including ways of accessing information and knowledge, emphasizing the emerging needs for media literacy, as well as the different types of social and political activism developed in these media and platforms. New ways of accessing and disseminating information pose challenges for both information and communication professionals and the citizens who use these media, highlighting phenomena such as disinformation, geopolitical propaganda (including aspects like hate speech, climate activism, and gender activism).
Researcher
- Dra. Ana Bernal-Triviño
abernalt@uoc.edu
- Dr. Marc Compte-Pujol
mcomptepuj@uoc.edu
- Dr. Ferran Lalueza
flalueza@uoc.edu
- Dr. Manel Jiménez-Morales
manel.jimenez@uoc.edu
- Dr. Àlex López-Borrull
alopezbo@uoc.edu
- Dra. Silvia Martínez-Martínez
smartinezmartinez1@uoc.edu
- Dra. Mireia Montaña-Blasco
mmontanabl@uoc.edu
- Dra. Sandra Sanz Martos
ssanzm@uoc.edu
- Dr. Daniel Aranda
darandaj@uoc.edu
- Dra. Candela Ollé Castellà
collec@uoc.edu
THESIS PROPOSAL
Strategic communication practices and impact on audiences
We investigate the development of corporate and advertising communication from both strategic and creative perspectives, exploring how organizations and brands structure their messages and the impact these have on reputation, perception, behavior, and the effects on various audiences (consumers, employees, citizens, etc.), with special attention to the most vulnerable groups. One focus is on sustainability and communication in ESG, both in content creation and communicative practices, analyzing how organizations integrate CSR into their narratives. Another focus is the impact of these communicative practices on the well-being of their audiences, especially regarding their mental health. Key topics: internal communication, digital communication, institutional communication, ESG and sustainability communication, youth, diversity, digital well-being.
Researcher
- Dra. Elisenda Estanyol
eestanyol@uoc.edu
- Dra. Mireia Montaña-Blasco
mmontanabl@uoc.edu
- Dr. Marc Compte-Pujol
mcomptepuj@uoc.edu
- Dr. Ferran Lalueza
flalueza@uoc.edu
THESIS PROPOSAL
Visual culture and cultural studies
We aim to deepen the analysis of the articulation between media, society, and culture by focusing on the processes of constructing subjectivities, identities, and power relations in contemporary visual culture. From an intersectional and transdisciplinary approach, we examine the dynamics and phenomena of visual culture to study their configurations and networks of relationships. Key topics include: the role of visual culture in contemporary societies; critique and visual representation; studies on gender, race, and sexuality in visual culture; visual culture and identity; cultural history of the image; aesthetics and ethics of images.
Researcher
- Dr. Cristina Pujol Ozonas
cpujolo@uoc.edu
- Dr. Jordi Sánchez-Navarro
jsancheznav@uoc.edu
- Dr Sonia Herrera Sánchez
sherrerasanc@uoc.edu
THESIS PROPOSAL
Research through design: The intrinsic value of making
Research through design is a research approach where design practice becomes a way of inquiry, a method to explore and generate knowledge. It focuses on the creation and reflection on design artifacts, using these artifacts to explore ideas and generate insights.
This research proposal invites PhD candidates to engage in transdisciplinary and applied research addressing current social, cultural, and technological challenges through the intrinsic value of making. From a broad perspective, candidates can work on:
- Design as inquiry, creating artifacts not only as functional products but also to generate knowledge, concepts, or critiques.
- Emphasizing artifacts that are not only practical solutions but also essential parts of research that provide insights and generate wisdom depending on how they are designed.
- Producing knowledge not limited to individual cases; this intermediate-level knowledge includes robust concepts, patterns, or design frameworks.
Researcher
- Dra Laia Blasco-Soplon
lblascos@uoc.edu
- Dr Enric Mor
emor@uoc.edu
- Dra. Paloma González Díaz
pgonzalezd@uoc.edu
- Dr Quelic Berga-Carreras
qberga@uoc.edu
Research groups
THESIS PROPOSAL
Gender and disinformation in the face of the technological challenge
Technological progress has profoundly transformed the way information is produced, distributed and consumed. The digitalization of the media, the automation of communication processes and algorithmic mediation have shaped an informational ecosystem characterized by immediacy, overabundance and vulnerability to disinformation.
Gender biases embedded in algorithms, the challenge posed by artificial intelligence, media structures and journalistic content reproduce inequalities and reinforce stereotypes, placing the stability of human rights in a delicate position.
This proposal is based on the premise that analysing disinformation from a gender perspective is essential to understanding the ethical, political and technological challenges of contemporary communication. Its aim is to contribute to the development of critical thinking and journalistic practice capable of confronting informational manipulation, while promoting a more inclusive, equitable and truthful public sphere.
THESIS PROPOSAL
Communication at the edge (intuitive communication, communication between the living and the dead)
Research into communication usually focuses on people and their roles and social functions. "Communication at the edge" examines communicative phenomena beyond this paradigm. It studies and investigates intuitive communication techniques (indebted to advances in social and cognitive psychology on heuristic rules) and alleged communication between living witnesses and the dead.
THESIS PROPOSAL
Critical AI studies
We investigate artificial intelligence as a contested sociotechnical medium where power, culture and meaning-making are negotiated. Our approach combines critical theory, cultural analysis and creative practice to question AI's role in everyday media life, moving beyond techno-solutionism towards emancipatory and speculative perspectives. Candidates are invited to explore the following research streams:
- Algorithmic Mainstream: Critical examination of how AI systems become normalized mediation infrastructure. We study algorithmic bias and discrimination, surveillance capitalism, techno-colonialism, predictive systems and social sorting, fandom and algorithmic culture, and content virality and trends mechanisms.
- AI Media and Arts: Exploration of AI as both a creative tool and an object of artistic enquiry. We investigate how artists and creators use, subvert and reimagine AI technologies. Research areas include generative art and algorithmic creativity, deepfake and synthetic media practices, AI aesthetics and post-digital culture, and critical making with machine learning.
- Semiological Guerrilla: Research focused on counter-hegemonic practices that détourne and resist AI systems. Inspired by Umberto Eco's concept, we work with minoritized communities to develop methods for semiotic dissent against algorithmic homogenization. Topics include critical AI appropriation through participatory action research, adversarial practices, community-driven dataset creation and collective experimental methodologies for alternative imaginaries.
THESIS PROPOSAL
Ecofilm and audiovisual communication for sustainability
At a time of cultural transformation and climate emergency, film and audiovisual work have a key role in rethinking the relationship between people, communities and the planet. This line of research explores the role of film and audiovisual media in shaping sustainability mindsets. This concept is understood in a broad sense encompassing ecological, social and economic factors and the development of more sustainable and responsible audiovisual production practices. The programme combines critical analysis and creative practice to address the way in which media narratives represent sustainability, environmental and social justice, and how creative processes can contribute to transforming the ways in which culture is produced and consumed. It offers an interdisciplinary framework for researchers and creators interested in combining theory, audiovisual practice and social commitment, with the aim of generating knowledge and projects aimed at imagining sustainable, equitable and inclusive futures.
Possible lines of work:
- Critical analysis of representations of sustainability, ecology and social justice in film and audiovisual media.
- Study and implementation of ecologically, economically and socially sustainable audiovisual production practices.
- Development of narratives on sustainability, care and ecosocial transformation.
- Research into collective and participatory forms of producing and appreciating sustainable mindsets.
This area offers multiple possibilities for development, from academic research to the creation of audiovisual and artistic projects with social impact. Its aim is to build a space for critical, interdisciplinary work committed to the sustainable transition, using ecofilm and communication as pillars for rethinking the culture, economy and society of the future
Researcher
- Dr. Manel Jiménez Morales
mjimenezmor@uoc.edu
- Dra. Marta Lopera Mármol
mloperama@uoc.edu
Research groups
THESIS PROPOSAL
Digital Accessibility and Multilingual Communication
This research line focuses on the study of digital accessibility in multilingual environments, understood as the set of practices, technologies, and linguistic and technical strategies aiming at guaranteeing equitable access to information and digital services for everyone, including people with sensory, cognitive, or motor disabilities, as well as individuals with different linguistic profiles. From an interdisciplinary perspective, this research integrates translation studies, applied linguistics, human–computer interaction (HCI), and language technologies to analyse how accessible digital content is produced, localized, translated, and adapted in multilingual contexts.
Research topics include, but are not limited to:
- the linguistic and technical accessibility of multilingual websites and applications
- Easy-to-Read on the Web
- the impact of machine translation and artificial intelligence on digital accessibility
- the development and evaluation of tools supporting accessible writing and translation practices
These issues can be studied from various approaches, such as linguistic and translation-oriented, ethical and social, technological and user experience (UX/HCI), or communicative perspectives. Research on these topics can also focus on various areas of life, including education and employment. We particularly encourage applied research in public and institutional contexts, in line with international regulatory frameworks (WCAG, European legislation) and the principles of social inclusion and digital rights.