The modern age turned the world into a place of exploration and exploitation, but the earth and the atmosphere, the oceans and the biosphere are no longer merely stages for human cultural and political life. Uncontrollable floods, megafires, heat waves, not to mention other ongoing disasters, are now a daily part of a complex network of processes and transformations that overwhelm the cultural and political institutions we have inherited. What began as a hypothesis put forward by geology, the Anthropocene has given rise to one of the greatest cultural transformations ever known. For several decades, its impact has driven a crisis in the modern conceptual framework, particularly the notions of politics and territory. Following the innovative work of Bruno Latour, Isabelle Stengers, Donna Haraway, Vinciane Despret, Frédérique Aït-Touati, Emanuele Coccia and Baptiste Morizot, it seems we must cultivate new "political arts" in the modern era: ways of doing things that centre on the question of how to inhabit the planetary catastrophe in plural and particularly non-modern ways. Theirs is a plea for research carried out in interdisciplinary collectives, investigating and experimenting with the generation of other habits and cultural and professional practices, combining the repertoires of the natural sciences with artistic and curatorial work or the action-research techniques of the social sciences. At a time when this type of initiative is flourishing, we would like to host study proposals from the environmental humanities on different cases, practices and attempts to reimagine political arts to inhabit a planet in crisis.