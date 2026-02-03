The prestigious Forbes magazine has included the Development Director of the eHealth Center on its list, "The Best Influencers 2019". The researcher and professor from the Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) appears in the health category along with other distinguished health professionals like paediatrician Dr Lucía Galán, Dr Alfonso Vidal Marcos, Dr Julio Mayol and Dr Sergio Vañó.

About Manuel Armayones

Manuel Armayones is an expert in behavioural psychology and is one of the leading European specialists in persuasive technology. He is part of the PSiNET research group and is very active in international congresses and conferences in the field of e-health.

Since 2012, Dr Armayones has focussed part of his research activity on patient empowerment through technology. His visionary approach has turned him into one of Europe's leading professionals in this field. In 2018 he was named by HIMSS Europe as one of the fifty leading European figures in e-health.

Armayones also actively participates in research that looks at how to apply technologies in the field of rare diseases. He has worked on several projects, including COMJunts, a mobile application developed jointly with UPF that aids communication between families with children suffering from rare diseases and healthcare professionals. His work in the area of rare diseases led to his appointment as vice president of the Spanish Federation of Rare Diseases (FEDER), which he held for a time.