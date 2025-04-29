The Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) and the Agency for Health Quality and Assessment of Catalonia ( AQuAS ) have entered into a collaboration agreement, aiming to create an international impact in the evaluation of mHealth, eHealth and dHealth methodologies. This partnership will also give professionals affiliated to AQuAS better access to UOC courses, including both official university studies and UOC-certified courses, and to the training programmes marketed by UOC group companies.

The agreement further cements a scientific partnership that started years ago and lays the foundations for carrying out joint digital health projects, with particular emphasis on data science.

The agreement places key emphasis on collaboration between AQuAS and the UOC in relation to teaching and exchanging knowledge in digital health matters. Courses, seminars and conferences will be jointly organized with the aim of increasing research in this field.

Joint evaluation and innovation in the field of digital health

Under the agreement, the two organizations will work on research and development projects relating to the evaluation methods for various types of digital health and connected health, as well as in the fields of health literacy, health numeracy and digital literacy.

They will also work together in other fields, such as in the evaluation of technologies, the impact of research and data analytics, among others. The agreement will encourage the two institutions to work together in research and transfer projects both locally and internationally.