Our society wants to live longer and better-quality lives, which has created a series of healthcare challenges.

One of the most evident challenges is empowering the public in order to change the patient-healthcare professional paradigm. In order to reach this key goal, both parties must adapt to changes taking place in the sector.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is urging its member states to incorporate into their national health strategies training plans that are adapted to sector innovations and the challenges posed. It also emphasized the need to use applied healthcare technology more extensively.

This seminar aims to analyse current and future healthcare needs with regard to the sector's new professional profiles and skills.

Using our knowledge in the spheres of care, technology, academia, research, pharmaceutics and patients, we will try to respond to questions such as:

● What do we mean by "health"?

● What can we expect from healthcare professionals?

● Are we prepared for a more empowered and well-informed public?

● What are the necessary skills for professionals in the healthcare sector?

● What are the new professional roles that we must incorporate in order to face future healthcare challenges?

We invite you to enjoy the E-Health seminar with us. Sign up! We hope to see you there!

Date: 27 September 2018

Place: Movistar Centre, Carrer Fontanella, 2, 08002, Barcelona

Time: 5 pm – 8 pm