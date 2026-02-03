The eHealth Center is taking part in the Barcelona Science Festival

The Barcelona Science Festival takes place on Sunday 13 June. This scientific dissemination event is organized by Barcelona City Council with the aim of bringing research and innovation closer to the general public and is hosted at various venues around Barcelona. The symposium will be held with a live audience at the ICM-CSIC Institut de Ciències del Mar as part of the Barcelona City and Science Biennial, which runs from 8 to 13 June.

This year, the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) eHealth Center will be taking part with a talk by Manuel Armayones. Armayones is a researcher at the eHealth Center's PSiNET Behavior Design Lab, and a member of the UOC's Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences. The behavioural design expert will give a TED microtalk entitled "Does persuasive technology limit our freedom?" You can sign up at the following link.

Technological persuasion: risks and benefits

Besides providing tools to promote healthier relationships with smartphones and apps, the eHealth Center researcher will focus his microtalk on the concept of persuasive technology, weighing up its risks and benefits. Could persuasive technology help us to maintain and improve our health? Armayones says that it can, but how?

"We need to realize that persuasive technology can be used for or against the individual," he says. In the first case, there are mobile apps that help us to take care of our health, while in the second, there are apps that use 'dark patterns' to create addiction. "In this regard, both critical thinking when it comes to the use of persuasive technology and transparency in the design of these apps are key elements that allow us to extract the maximum benefit from technology for our well-being."

The Science Festival takes place on Sunday 13 June and Armayones will give his talk during the TED microtalks section, which starts at 5.15 p.m. and ends at 6.00 p.m. (CEST).