The UOC's Faculty of Health Sciences and the eHealth Center are seeking to promote projects and innovations in e-health. To this end, they are opening a call for applications for funding to develop such projects. The call is open to past and present UOC students of the Master's Degree in E-Health.

The winning project will be announced at an event titled 'eHealth Project: from idea to project' on 26 November, where entrants will present their projects before a judging panel. One project selected by the panel will be awarded 3,000 euros in funding. The members of the judging panel will be Marta Aymerich, UOC vice president for strategic planning and research; Albert Barberà, director of the eHealth Center; Carme Carrion, director of the Master's Degree in E-Health; and Ramon Gomis, dean of the UOC's Faculty of Health Sciences.

To take part, see the competition details and the terms and conditions.