Persuasive technology is a dynamic, interdisciplinary field of research that focuses on the design, development and evaluation of interactive technologies that use persuasion and social influence techniques to influence people’s behaviour. The ultimate goal is to encourage the adoption of healthy habits.

UOC eHealth Center Development Director, Dr Manuel Armayones (@armayones), is a leading European specialist in this field and, as such, is frequently invited to participate in international congresses to talk about his research. He recently attended the 13th International Conference on Persuasive Technology (#Persuasive2018) at Waterloo University (Canada) and, at the end of May, was a guest speaker at the HIMSS Europe & Health 2.0 Conference, a leading international event on e-health.

Armayones, who has been selected by HIMSS Europe as one of the top 50 digital healthcare leaders in Europe, participated in the “Doctors 2.0: From evaluation to engagement: promoting clinicians' adoption of Health 2.0 solutions” session, which focused on promoting the use of digital tools among healthcare professionals.

“Decisions regarding the use of mobile applications or digital solutions do not only depend on the management in charge of an organisation but also on the professionals themselves. There is an important element of personal disposition. For example, there are healthcare professionals who operate on a 100% digital basis in their professional life except in the consulting room, when they revert to using pen and paper”, explains Armayones.

The decision to opt for these tools as a strategy to improve the health of the population involves a number of different variables, which are analysed via theoretical models of persuasive technology. These include, for example, the motivation and expertise of the professional. The simplicity and innovative quality of the tool are other influential factors, however. Thus, the adoption of a technology is dependent on the individual – their attitude towards technology and disposition – and on the technology itself – whether it is user-friendly, among other variants.

E-health, therefore, also depends on persuasion, a field in which psychologists – who among other things help to promote behavioural change – have much to contribute. A number of researchers have designed theoretical models to persuade people to use technologies that facilitate a change in behaviour. One of the best known is that of BJ Fogg, creator of BJ Fogg's Behavior Model and founder of the Behavior Design Lab at Stanford University, where he carries out research and provides training to entrepreneurs on the subject of behavioural change.

Within the framework of his research at the UOC, Dr Manuel Armayones is in the first stages of development of the DARCA model. This model evaluates the engagement levels of different applications in the field of health, with a view to use when it comes to designing technological tools that aim to encourage changes in health-related habits. Persuasive technology and the DARCA model were the subjects of Armayones’ presentation at the HIMSS Europe & Health 2.0 Conference.

Dr Armayones currently combines this research with his role as Development Director at the UOC’s eHealth Center, a basis from which he works to promote and develop the area of e-health from a salutogenic approach.