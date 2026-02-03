Take part in Healthio 2018!

The second Healthio event will take place at the Fira de Barcelona exhibition site from 16 to 18 October 2018. For the second year running, representatives from the UOC will attend the event and, this year, the eHealth Center will make its debut as sponsor.

Healthio is an event that gathers citizens, patients, professionals and companies from the health sector for them to discover, demonstrate, test and try out the latest technological advances in healthcare, which will empower users and improve decision-making.

The most cutting-edge health solutions will be unveiled via themed programmes grouped into three different focuses: health and well-being, personalized medicine, and chronic illnesses and ageing. There will also be guided tours so that visitors can try out and experience the most innovative techniques and practices right then and there.

There will be different speaking corners where representatives from leading medical centres, universities and companies in the health sector will offer talks and lectures addressing issues related to a diverse variety of topics.

You can see a summary of last year's event here.