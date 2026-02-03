A few days ago Marta Aymerich, the UOC's Vice President for Strategic Planning and Research, was interviewed together with Manuel Armayones, Development Director of the eHealth Center, by news agency Agència EFE. The interview was titled L'eHealth Center, aposta de la UOC per a democratitzar la cultura de la salut (The eHealth Center, the UOC's bid to democratize the culture of health).

The interview brought into focus the four main areas the eHealth Center is working on: education and empowerment in health and digital skills, the design and assessment of actions in eHealth, data science, and equity. Emphasis was also given to the eHealth Center's multidisciplinary nature and its ambition to make itself a facility open to all of society.

You can watch the full interview in this video (in Spanish).