Lídia Merino is a research assistant at the eHealth Center's Behavioural Design Lab (BDLab), where she works on projects in areas such as health promotion, digital health and adolescent mental health. She is also a mentor in the Technovation Girls project, which aims to inspire girls and young women to pursue careers in technology. Merino has a background in healthcare, having worked as a nurse in Catalonia and Ireland. In this interview, she talks about her work with Technovation Girls and her research at the eHealth Center.

You're a Technovation Girls mentor. Could you tell us a bit about this project?

The aim is to give girls and young women between the ages of 8 and 18 the chance to experiment and work with tools for developing mobile applications, which is one of the areas of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) knowledge, so that they can see this as a field in which to pursue a career. It's an international programme that runs in cities around the world. In Barcelona, it's promoted through the Provincial Council's network of libraries.



What is your role as a mentor?



The girls have to develop an app to address a global challenge related to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), be it health, climate change, education, etc. My role is to guide them throughout the process, both in proposing and developing the idea, and in managing and organizing the group's time and effort. Another mentor with a professional background in STEM supports them in the technical programming part of the app.



What are the girls in your group working on?



They're developing a project to improve mental health in the transition period between childhood and adolescence – which is where they are –, between the ages of 10 and 14. This is also the research focus of eHealthLit4Teen, a project I'm working on at the eHealth Center. The judges will short-list the best projects, which will go on to participate in an event in Silicon Valley, where the creators will have to present them in a final pitch.



Tell us about the girls involved. Were they already interested in ICT?



The group of girls I'm mentoring is very strong. They are between 10 and 12 years old and highly motivated. One of them has a role model close to her and has some programming skills. It's also an opportunity for her to improve. For the other girls, it's a chance to discover this world. They are eager to contribute to and learn from this project, while developing skills such as leadership and creativity.

