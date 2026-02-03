On 23 May Manuel Armayones, Development Director at the UOC's eHealth Center, attended SABIEN's 20th anniversary celebration, where he participated in a round table discussion titled "Digital health at the service of society. Where is it headed?". During the event, they paid tribute to his work in e-health and his defence of his patients' interests in particular, for which he prioritizes many factors, including psychological ones.

SABIEN is a group at the Universitat Politècnica de València's Institute of Information and Communication Technologies (ITACA) focused on developing technological innovations to improve health and well-being.

The group has extensive experience applying ICT in healthcare as a result of years of work and collaboration on many ambitious and highly successful national and European projects. Thanks to the work they have done, agreements with private and governmental bodies have been established. This has led to applications and know-how which have turned this group into a national and international leader in technological innovations for health and well-being.