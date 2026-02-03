The Mexican Medical Services Office, through its Health Education, Research and Policy Unit, the Health Education Coordination Department and the Continuing Education Division of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) are organizing the 14th Mexican National Forum on Health Education under the title “El IMSS hacia el desarrollo profesional continuo” (The IMSS Advancing towards Continuous Professional Development) in Hermosillo, Sonora, from 25 to 29 September.

The aim of the event is to publicize the research on health education produced at Mexican institutions, provide critical analysis of the results from research into health education carried out at the IMSS and offer a forum for academic interaction between research staff working on research into education at the IMSS.

The forum will be attended by leading health specialists, researchers and professionals, both from Mexico and further afield. The Universitat Oberta de Catalunya will be represented by Dr Carme Carrion Ribas, research professor at the eHealth Center, the UOC transdisciplinary academic centre that generates and transfers knowledge on digital health.

Dr Carrion will give a talk titled "Retos de la Investigación sobre TIC y educación en salud" (Challenges for Research into ICTs and Health Education) and will contribute to the symposium on innovative learning spaces. As well as forming part of the eHealth Center team, Dr Carrion is also a researcher with the Catalan Health Evaluation and Quality Agency, where she collaborates in the elaboration and implementation of different guides on clinical practice and in the evaluation of the impact of biomedical research.

The UOC's eHealth Center aims to train and empower citizens and professionals through the use of technologies so that they can lead a change in the paradigm of healthcare. It focuses on people and bases its efforts on research, training and advice in order to contribute to the progress and well-being of society.

By taking part in the 14th Mexican National Forum on Health Education, the UOC strengthens its commitment to work with national and international institutions in projects with an important social impact, to develop, implement and evaluate models that aid empowerment of citizens and professionals when it comes to health, and to contribute to the progress of society.