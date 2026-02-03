The UOC to take part in an event at Harvard

eHealth Center experts Marta Aymerich and Manuel Armayones have been invited to take part in Barcelona Innovation Day at Harvard University on 31 May. The event is to focus, in particular, on the fields of Health Sciences and Artificial Intelligence.

It is being organized by SciTech DiploHub in collaboration with Harvard Kennedy School, the Government of Catalonia's Delegation to the USA, ACCIÓ and BIOCAT, and is being held for the first time this year. It will be the largest showcase of Barcelona's knowledge and innovation ecosystem organized to date outside Spain and will be attended by experts from the eHealth Center.

The event will bring together stakeholders from Boston's and Barcelona's industrial and academic sectors, public institutions and start-ups with the aim of strengthening the links between the two knowledge hubs, promoting excellence in research and presenting best practices in science, technology and innovation.

Take a look at the full programme for the event.