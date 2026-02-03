The World Health Organization (WHO) has renewed its designation of the UOC's Faculty of Health Sciences as a collaborating centre for eHealth. The Faculty, with the support of the eHealth Center, has been the only collaborating centre for eHealth in Spain since 2018.

The partnership between the WHO and the UOC dates back to 2010, when the Faculty of Health Sciences began to support the WHO through training and research in the fields of telemedicine and eHealth, focusing mostly on Latin America and working through the Pan American Health Organization, the American division of the World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO). In 2018, this relationship led the WHO to designate the Faculty of Health Sciences as a collaborating centre for eHealth for a period of four years. They recently extended this commitment for another two years.

The Faculty of Health Sciences and the eHealth Center are working to support the WHO/PAHO in order to enable them to enhance their telemedicine training activities, and to support them in implementing the PAHO's eHealth strategy.

