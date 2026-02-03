Working session with the Norwegian Centre for E-health Research

A delegation from the Norwegian Centre for E-health Research visited us on 20 September. The goal was to examine specific projects and collaborations between the Norwegian centre and the UOC’s eHealth Center, in the context of the existing institutional cooperation between the two institutions.

The meeting allowed us to study the details of various initiatives, projects and activities developed in both centres, to establish a first joint work schedule, and to prepare future network collaborations with other eHealth centres in countries such as Canada and Colombia.