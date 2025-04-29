Everything you need to know about Hubbik's new Entrepreneurship Guidance Programme

Hubbik is now offering the UOC community of entrepreneurs the chance to take part in a unique programme to help them get their business ideas off the ground. The programme is, in effect, the initial advisory stage offered by Hubbik, with guidance coming straight from its online incubator.

During the programme, prospective entrepreneurs are supported in defining and validating their business proposals. This process is underpinned by three key documents:

○ Business model canvas

○ Executive summary

○ Pitch

What to expect from the online incubator

The online incubator is a virtual environment where entrepreneurs work and receive support. It's open to anyone from the UOC community looking to take their business venture to the next level, especially if its linked to ICT or in an initial phase of development.

If you want to see your business grow with Hubbik, you can view the full programme here and submit a registration form. Registration is free and enables access to the Hubbik services for one year from the date you join. Access remains open year-round.

The programme piggybacks on the entrepreneurship training programmes previously offered by Hubbik: Business Idea Generation and Maturing, Legal Issues for Entrepreneurs, Funding Entrepreneurial Projects and Communication for Entrepreneurs.

We look forward to seeing you!