Finalists for the 2020 SpinUOC entrepreneurship programme

Following the SpinUOC programme's second round of advice for participants, the expert jury has chosen the following eight projects as the 2020 finalists based on their innovative nature, their feasibility, their team, and their strategic alignment and social impact. The final will be held on October 1. Sign up here.

