● Authory.tech is an EdTech platform that helps teachers check the authenticity of student-written work in the age of AI by analysing their writing process. The aim of the project is to encourage responsible use of AI in secondary and higher education and protect the key role of education in social mobility.

● All-Voiced is a digital platform that brings education, research and clinical practice together to transform voice evaluation all over the world. The platform, which has over 1,000 users in 35 countries, has established itself as a leading digital tool that actively contributes to research in the field of vocal health.

● Aulink is a 360-degree SaaS platform that combines educational management, well-being and psychoeducational support in a single digital environment. It uses AI to provide 24/7 support to students through educational pre-assessment tools and early detection of potential risk situations such as bullying.