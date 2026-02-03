UOC Winners of the Santander X 2026 Awards
The Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) has once again been recognized with an important distinction for its commitment to innovation. The UOC community has again stood out for the quality and impact of its ideas in the 2026 edition of the Santander X programme, Banco Santander's institutional initiative aimed at promoting entrepreneurship and knowledge transfer in university settings.
In this edition, the jury has awarded prizes to a total of three early-stage projects and one established start-up. The winning projects will receive €2,000 and €4,000 respectively to support their development, validate their business models and speed up their market launch.
● Authory.tech is an EdTech platform that helps teachers check the authenticity of student-written work in the age of AI by analysing their writing process. The aim of the project is to encourage responsible use of AI in secondary and higher education and protect the key role of education in social mobility.
● All-Voiced is a digital platform that brings education, research and clinical practice together to transform voice evaluation all over the world. The platform, which has over 1,000 users in 35 countries, has established itself as a leading digital tool that actively contributes to research in the field of vocal health.
● Aulink is a 360-degree SaaS platform that combines educational management, well-being and psychoeducational support in a single digital environment. It uses AI to provide 24/7 support to students through educational pre-assessment tools and early detection of potential risk situations such as bullying.
● Kala is an e-health platform dedicated to providing women with comprehensive support during menopause through a combination of information, symptom trackers and support spaces. It uses AI to monitor the progression of menopause and help users make informed decisions about their health.