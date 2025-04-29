The finalists for the 2021 SpinUOC entrepreneurship programme

We already know which are the finalists who will present their projects on June 17 at the Antiga Fabrica Damm

Following the SpinUOC programme's second round of advice for participants, the expert jury has chosen the following eight projects as the 2020 finalists based on their innovative nature, their feasibility, their team, and their strategic alignment and social impact. The final will be held on June 17.

The shortlisted projects are:

·Angular Technologies: a spin-off that provides radio positioning services to obtain a precise 3D position in places that GPS cannot reach.

·Educatool: an educational tool for parents, teachers, and psychology and education professionals based on scientific research to ensure educational success.

·Fraud Research: a UPC spin-off developing a cloud platform that uses artificial intelligence to detect fraud.

·MoCoTo: a mobile corneal surface detection system based on an add-on for smartphones and tablets that acts as a camera lens. With this add-on, ophthalmologists and optometrists can take a photo of their patient using the MoCoTo app and obtain information to assess their visual health.

·Opground: it connects job opportunities and programmers, automatically searching for them, applying for them and passing the first interview stage. Companies can find and contact the most suitable candidates in under five minutes. The automatic virtual interview replication system allows employers to make connections 60-80% faster than traditional recruiters. It is the first virtual recruiter.

·Peacebuilder, is an innovative platform for online dispute resolution (ODR) that involves, streamlines and systematizes the resolution of disputes between individuals and service providers.

·Whoduniter: an e-learning and development service for companies based on whodunit detective novels. The participants in these activities can hone their social skills and put them to the test in a dynamic, high-impact, immersive learning-by-doing process in a crime-fiction setting.

·Xatkit: an open-source chatbot management and monitoring platform that can be used to build and run all kinds of smart chatbots. Any number of components and NLP engines can be combined to cover a project's needs.

The event is supported by Estrella Damm, Foment del Treball Nacional, Ramon Molinas Foundation, 4 Years From Now, and Seed & Click. SpinUOC is co‑funded by the UOC’s Knowledge Transfer and Value Creation Strategic Plan (PETER), which is approved by the Government of Catalonia and receives funding from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).