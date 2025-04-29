The UOC promotes a pilot project to help launch final projects as entrepreneurial undertakings

Transforming final bachelor's degree projects into entrepreneurial undertakings. Promoted by Hubbik, the virtual incubator platform that supports entrepreneurship and innovation at the UOC, the University's new initiative involves carrying out a pilot test with Economics and Business and Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications students.

Raquel Ferreras, professor at the Faculty of Economics and Business, highlighted how "this initiative will give students a unique chance to develop an entrepreneurial project working alongside other tech expert students". "Engineering students will be able to share ideas with business administration and management students. This means that, throughout the semester, students with a more technical profile will acquire business knowledge, and business-oriented students will learn and understand more about the world of technology", added David García, professor at the Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications.

The aim is to combine complimentary profiles from these two faculties' fields, so that students with different areas of expertise can work collaboratively and launch real projects having worked in a team to produce their final project. Economics and Business students will bring their academic knowledge of business models to the table, and Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications students will offer their technological expertise, which combined will create a final bachelor's degree project ready to be launched onto the entrepreneurial stage.

In addition to receiving the usual support from their final bachelor's degree project tutor, thanks to Hubbik, students will also be guided by an expert mentor from the entrepreneurial field in question and have free access to the online training capsule, Business Idea Generation and Maturing.