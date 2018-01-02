Collaborative Codesign Competition (CO3)

These challenges have been put to vocational training and university students at various centres (Centre d’Estudis Secundaris Joan Maragall in Badalona, Escola de Noves Tecnologies Interactives, Escola Universitària d’Infermeria Gimbernat and the UOC) so that they can work on them to find innovative solutions.

The students will work on their innovative proposals for addressing the challenges by means of an online platform created by the UOC. An expert committee will choose the finalist ideas, which will be presented at a working seminar that will be attended by all the people involved in the project.

Contact Hubbik if you would like to take part in the innovation process.