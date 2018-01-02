Collaborative Codesign Competition (CO3)Innovation in healthy, active ageing
Students, elderly people and professionals look for innovative solutions for healthy ageing.
Detecting high-risk emotional states and maintaining healthy self-care habits are some of the needs that elderly people have. Finding innovative solutions for them is the job of university students, health professionals and members of senior social centres. Everyone will be able to take part in the Collaborative Codesign Competition (CO3), a collaborative competition to generate solutions for the challenges that elderly people face in their daily lives.
It is organized by HIMSS Europe, Badalona Serveis Assistencials (Badalona municipal care services, BSA) and the UOC, with assistance from the international network Aging 2.0.
The needs identified by the members of the Casal de Gent Gran-Pomar social centre, and which the students will work on, are:
- Detecting high-risk emotional states, especially due to living alone. One of the keys to healthy ageing is having the right frame of mind.
- Maintaining healthy self-care habits, such as personal and home hygiene, eating properly, medication compliance, etc.
- Keeping elderly people active through the use of entertaining or therapeutic digital applications and devices.
These challenges have been put to vocational training and university students at various centres (Centre d’Estudis Secundaris Joan Maragall in Badalona, Escola de Noves Tecnologies Interactives, Escola Universitària d’Infermeria Gimbernat and the UOC) so that they can work on them to find innovative solutions.
The students will work on their innovative proposals for addressing the challenges by means of an online platform created by the UOC. An expert committee will choose the finalist ideas, which will be presented at a working seminar that will be attended by all the people involved in the project.
Contact Hubbik if you would like to take part in the innovation process.
The competition's winning proposals will be chosen during this seminar. The team that presents the most innovative solution will be able to develop it with the support of Hubbik, with the goal of converting it into a specific tool (mobile app, electronic device, etc). It will be given a cash prize of €1,000 and will be able to take part in the Stanford University Design Challenge, a competition organized by Stanford University to foster the creation of tools to improve elderly people's quality of life. The entrants given second and third place will be able to present their projects at the World of Health IT (WoHIT) and will receive €500 and €300, respectively.
When
01/02/2018