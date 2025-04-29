Services
Do you have an idea that you would like to transform into a project? Would you like to know how to put it into practice?
Hubbik helps make projects presented by the UOC community (students, alumni, professors, course instructors, researchers and administrative staff) grow by making available all the resources and knowledge generated by the University.
For companies and institutions
The talent of more than 100,000 members of the UOC community at the service of innovation, entrepreneurship and transfer.
Entrepeneurship
We offer support for the UOC community's entrepreneurial projects, adapting its support to the projects' stage of development and needs: from idea validation to acceleration. In addition, we have Invergy, an investment vehicle for start-ups operating in education and the ICTs and related with the UOC's fields of knowledge. Join us and be a part of the UOC's entrepreneurship.
Innovation
R&I
The UOC is spearheading the knowledge society and the future of learning through its R&I activity. It is continuously generating transferable knowledge, with projects that are open to the possibility of being adapted, implemented and improved to meet the needs of a potential partner. Look at our R&I proposals and see whether you or your company are the right candidate for starting a joint project with the UOC.
For researchers
We assess and transfer the results of your research.
Entrepeneurship
- Our start-ups give innovative solutions as a result
- An opportunity for the research groups to take part in developing these new products and services
- This participation promotes the emergence of synergies to develop joint technological solutions
Innovation
- You play a fundamental role in the dynamization of open innovation processes
- You are a member of a large community that has expertise in scientific areas
- Your presence is key for improving methodologies, generating new applications or creating solutions adapted to the user
R&I
- We promote and help you develop your R&I projects
- We identify the results with potential
- We define the strategy for transferring the results to companies
- We facilitate agreements with companies and advise you when creating a spin-off
For entrepeneurs
Entrepeneurship
We offer you different services depending on what stage your idea is at: training, guidance, mentoring in generating ideas and business models, legal aspects and viability, looking for finance, etc. At Hubbik, we analyse your project's status and adapt ourselves to your needs. Come and tell us about your idea!
Innovation
Hubbik wishes to play its part in solving the challenges facing the knowledge society, in e-health and e-learning, by contributing innovative solutions built in partnership with the members of the UOC community and all the key agents in these sectors, both companies and institutions. Would you like to be a part of this? Contact us and innovate with us!
R&I
Find out about the UOC's R&I activity and the possibility of establishing synergies with its research groups. The UOC is continuously generating transferable knowledge, with projects that are open to the possibility of being adapted, implemented and improved by our entrepreneurs. Your idea can also become a new research line that can be developed by our team of researchers!
Entrepeneurship
Hubbik provides support adapted to each stage of your business project.
- Identifying, defining and validating the business proposal with an online incubator and these three documents:
- Business Model Canvas
- Executive Summary
- Pitch
- Mentoring space
- Online incubator services:
- Networking space
- Business skills training space
- Entrepreneurial ecosystem and calls
- Directory of UOC start-ups
- Development and maturing of the idea to accelerate it getting to market
- Personalized advice to define a custom road map
- Guidance to find funding, including:
- Establishing alternatives
- Support (where applicable) to prepare for the Invergy Investment Committee and/or to prepare crowdfunding campaigns
- Access to Hubbik's exclusive services for entrepreneurs: coworking spaces, Alumni mentoring, internship service, etc.
- Ongoing access to the rest of the online incubator's services
- Consolidation and growth of the entrepreneurial initiative
- Personalized monitoring following the custom road map
- Guidance to find funding, including:
- Establishing alternatives
- Support in the search for funding from internal and external sources (especially ENISA, Neotec and ICF)
- Ongoing access to the rest of the online incubator's services
Open innovation
Hubbik wishes to play its part in solving the challenges facing the knowledge society, in e-health and e-learning, by contributing innovative solutions built in partnership with the members of the UOC community and all of these sectors' key agents.
- Analysis of the real needs of sector-related companies, institutions or specific groups
- Empathy workshops, design thinking techniques and other methodologies
- Based on the innovation opportunities identified, challenges are defined and parameters are specified
- Parameters become easier to attain and understand for the participants in the idea development phase
- Collaboration of all the key agents, through face-to-face workshops and an online innovation platform
- Generation of challenge-solving ideas
- Best ideas go on to the development phase
- Development of prototypes or solutions from the best ideas (mentoring and technological support)
- Selection, if applicable, of the programme's winning teams (awards and accolades)
- Presentation of results
Research
We provide support to our researchers and connect the technology and knowledge generated at the UOC with stakeholders from the socio-economic fabric to offer innovative solutions for the challenges they face.
- We help researchers develop research projects and transfer results.
- When engaging with companies, we work together to develop innovative projects for local or EU-wide application, we license them to use our technology, or we adapt our technological solutions to their needs, among other possibilities.
- By connecting entrepreneurs with our research groups, we aim to generate synergies for developing or improving the technological solutions offered by their start-up.
- We identify and search for sources of funding
- We support you in applying for proposals
- We manage the project hand in hand with the research team
- We identify the results with sales potential and ensure their protection
- We develop the strategy for transferring results to the marketplace
- We promote and disseminate R&I results
- We help you transform and create new products
- We license you to use our available technology
- We offer an extensive catalogue of services in areas like online learning and ICT
- We put you in contact with our researchers
- We help you validate your technology
- We offer you an extensive catalogue of capabilities that can contribute added value to your solutions