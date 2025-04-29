"Anyone with an innovative project can take advantage of SpinUOC to get it off the ground"

Report from SpinUOC 2020, the UOC's annual entrepreneurship programme and its final event, including statements from the people behind the two winning projects: Waital, an app providing information and purchasing options for the products, places and services appearing in the films you watch, as you watch them, presented by José Antonio García, student on the UOC's Executive MBA in E-Business; and Aimentia, a project proposing e-mental health solutions, put forth by Edgar Jorbà, student on the UOC's Bachelor's Degree in Telecommunications Technologies and Services Engineering.