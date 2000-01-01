Usage of prepositions and articles

British and American English also sometimes follow different conventions with regard to the use of prepositions and articles. Some of the most common examples include:

British American You enrol on a course. You enroll in a course. You convalesce in hospital. You convalesce in the hospital. You go out at the weekend. You go out on the weekend. You play in a team. You play on a team. An office is open Monday to Friday. An office is open Monday through/to Friday. You study English at university. You study English in college. You ring/call someone on 867-5309. You call someone at 867-5309



Additional examples can be found on Wikipedia.