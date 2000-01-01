Usage of prepositions and articles
British and American English also sometimes follow different conventions with regard to the use of prepositions and articles. Some of the most common examples include:
|British
|American
|You enrol on a course.
|You enroll in a course.
|You convalesce in hospital.
|You convalesce in the hospital.
|You go out at the weekend.
|You go out on the weekend.
|You play in a team.
|You play on a team.
|An office is open Monday to Friday.
|An office is open Monday through/to Friday.
|You study English at university.
|You study English in college.
|You ring/call someone on 867-5309.
|You call someone at 867-5309
Additional examples can be found on Wikipedia.