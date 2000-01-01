Campus

Usage of prepositions and articles

British and American English also sometimes follow different conventions with regard to the use of prepositions and articles. Some of the most common examples include:

BritishAmerican
You enrol on a course.You enroll in a course.
You convalesce in hospital.You convalesce in the hospital.
You go out at the weekend.You go out on the weekend.
You play in a team.You play on a team.
An office is open Monday to Friday.An office is open Monday through/to Friday.
You study English at university.You study English in college.
You ring/call someone on 867-5309.You call someone at 867-5309


Additional examples can be found on Wikipedia.