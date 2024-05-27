Bachelor's degree: options for admission and documentation
On this page, you can consult the generic options for admission to bachelor's degree studies, and the documentation you need to send.
For some bachelor's degree programmes, you will need to meet specific requirements that you can find in the information for each programme.
Consulta la documentació que has de lliurar en funció dels estudis
You must submit the following documentation:
● A photocopy of your Spanish identity document, passport or NIE.
● Proof of your official university degree(s).
You must:
● A photocopy of your Spanish identity document, passport or NIE.
● Request a prior studies assessment before you enrol, from which you will need to obtain at least 30 ECTS credits.
You must send us the following documentation:
● A photocopy of your Spanish identity document, passport or NIE.
● Proof of your official vocational training qualification.
If you have passed the PAU university entrance exam (general/compulsory phase), you must submit the following documentation:
● A photocopy of your Spanish identity document, passport or NIE.
● Your PAU university entrance exam certificate.
If you have passed the exam for people over 25, you need to provide us with the following documents:
● A photocopy of your Spanish identity document, passport or NIE.
● Your university entrance exam for over-25s certificate.
If you have taken the exam for people over 45, you need to go through an admissions process. You can find all the information here.
If you are over 40 and can prove you have relevant professional experience, you need to go through an admissions process. You can find all the information here.
You must:
● Submit a photocopy of your national identity document (DNI), passport or identity document issued by your country of origin.
● Either submit a certified or notarized photocopy of the official ruling giving recognition or equivalency of the qualification (see our infographic on how to obtain certified copies of your documents) or request aprior studies assessment before you enrol, from which you will need to obtain at least 30 ECTS credits.
If you have studied in a European Union country, or in a country that has signed an international reciprocity agreement, or you have an international upper secondary school qualification, you must present the following documentation:
● A photocopy of your Spanish identity document, passport or NIE.
● UNEDassis accreditation (university admission qualification). Here you can see an example of the UNEDassis accreditation.
You can consult the degree, diploma or certificate for each country in this document. If you completed your studies in a Latin American country other than Colombia, you must submit the documentation listed in point 2.
If you have done upper secondary school studies in a country outside the EU or in a country that has not signed an international reciprocity agreement, you can gain admission to the UOC by means of official recognition of an upper secondary school qualification from outside Spain or official recognition of professional studies from outside Spain. In this case, you must submit the following documentation:
● A photocopy of your Spanish identity document, passport or NIE.
● The Ministry of Education's official recognition of an upper secondary school qualification from outside Spain or its official recognition of professional studies from outside Spain.
How do I obtain official recognition?
If you live in Catalonia, the Basque Country or Galicia, you can apply to your regional Ministry of Education for official recognition. If you live elsewhere in Spain, you have to apply to the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training. If you live outside Spain, you can apply through the Spanish embassy or the Ministry centre in your country.
If you have not finished your university studies in Spain, you must arrange your admission to the UOC through any of the appropriate alternative channels for admission (university entrance examinations, examination for people over 25 or 45 years old, advanced level vocational training programmes, etc.). Afterwards, you may request an academic record transfer.