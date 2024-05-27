University master's degree: options for admission and documentation

If you have a university qualification from a country in the European Higher Education Area (EHEA) that makes you eligible for admission to master's degree studies in the country where the qualification was awarded, you must submit:

A photocopy of your S panish identity document , passport or NIE.

, passport or NIE. The official university certificate that accredits access to master's degree studies . There are two ways to provide proof of this: With the European Diploma Supplement (DS), which, in its Section 5.1, states that the qualification makes the holder eligible for master's degree studies. With the official university certificate or the proof of your application for the certificate (front and back sides). In this case, you must also attach this certificate of accreditation of studies for admission to a master's degree, completed by your university .

. There are two ways to provide proof of this:

If the documents are in a language other than Catalan, Spanish or English, you will also have to submit a certified translation.