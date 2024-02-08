Online Expert Diploma in Conflict, Peace and Gender (UOC, UNITAR)
Built on the combined expertise of the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) and the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), the objective of the specialization programme in Conflict, Peace and Gender is to provide the participants with a broad analytical skill set, first-hand knowledge and unique expertise on the area of conflict with a gender approach.
The specialization programme in Conflict, Peace and Gender reviews academic and best practices skills coming from gender studies and its relations to the conflict, peace & security areas. Students will gain access to a broad community of worldwide spread alumni. Becoming part of this community will be a valuable lifetime asset.
The specialization in Conflict, Peace and Gender is designed to review best practice cases and provide analytical skills to understand and analyze conflicts with a gender approach.
This program belongs to the master of Conflict, Peace and Security carried out in collaborations with UNITAR.
