Online Expert Diploma in Gamification and Technology-mediated Collaborative Language Learning

Presentation

The online specialization course for Gamification and technology-mediated collaborative language learning familiarizes the student with the elements to bear in mind when making use of technology for language teaching, and presents different ways of integrating technology to make teaching more effective and appealing so that it motivates the student and boosts their autonomy during the learning process. Specifically, the course focuses on gamification and collaborative online work (telecollaboration) techniques, and examples and tools will be provided that will enable students to design their own tasks and lend the specialization and eminently practical and professionally-oriented nature.
The online specialization course for Gamification and technology-mediated collaborative language learning trains professionals in the language teaching area and related fields (writers and editors of learning resources for online language learning, consultants for digital platforms, and so on) in the use and application of technology for improving language teaching and learning processes.

The increasing presence of ICT in the language field and in classrooms means professionals must be up-to-date and trained in new technology and its applications. Without a doubt, demand for this profile will continue to grow not only in Spain but across Europe, as well as in emerging countries where educational technology is being gradually implemented.

Professionals trained at UOC will leave equipped with the conceptual and methodological criteria that will enable them to select from technological options in a critical way and have innovative strategies and ideas for developing language communication skills online or in hybrid or classroom contexts which incorporate the use of technology.
Expert Diploma in Gamification and Technology-mediated Collaborative Language Learning

Academic programme

Subjects:

Introduction to teaching and learning languages online (6 ECTS).

  1. Understanding needs analysis and elaborating tools to identify student needs.
  2. Analysis of learning styles and adaptation of pedagogical materials.
  3. Identifying teaching methods and technological tools and how to choose the most suitable ones depending on the students.
  4. Identifying different assessment methods depending on teaching methodology and technological tools

Collaborative learning online (6 ECTS)

  •     Methods and construction of meaning.
  •     Telecollaboration.
  •     Social online presence.
  •     Learner autonomy.

Introduction to gamification (6 ECTS)

  •     Fundamental concepts of gamification.
  •     Elements of gamification.
  •     Gamification tools.
  •     Basic principles of gamification design.
  •     Examples of gamification in the teaching of languages.

 

The Expert Diploma in Gamification and Technology-mediated Collaborative Language Learning is part of the following academic pathway:

Courses:

Introduction to online language teaching (6 ECTS)

  • Analysis of needs in learning contexts using technology.
  • Learning styles and adaptation of teaching materials.
  • Methods for the teaching of languages and use of technology.
  • Assessment type.

Collaborative learning online (6 ECTS)

  • Methods and construction of meaning.
  • Telecollaboration.
  • Social online presence.
  • Learner autonomy.

Introduction to gamification (6 ECTS)

  • Fundamental concepts of gamification.
  • Elements of gamification.
  • Gamification tools.
  • Basic principles of gamification design.
  • Examples of gamification in the teaching of languages.
Academic team

Dean management

  • Joan Fuster Sobrepere
    Joan Fuster Sobrepere

    Ph.D. in History from Pompeu Fabra University, graduate in Philosophy and Arts (History) from the Autonomous University of Barcelona and postgraduate in Executive Management of Artistic and Cultural Institutions, and Executive Management of Services Marketing from ESADE. He is currently Dean of the UOC's Faculty of Arts and Humanities, where he has been an associate professor since 2001. He is a member of the Parliamentary History Group, a consolidated research group at the Autonomous University of Barcelona, and has been academic director of the Menéndez Pelayo International University's centre in Barcelona since 2007.

Expert Diploma in Gamification and Technology-mediated Collaborative Language Learning

Career opportunities

Objectives

  • Identify the basic pedagogical principles of gamification and telecollaboration.
  • Design gamified learning and collaborative learning scenarios online.
  • Critically evaluate gamified teaching and the implementation of telecollaboration projects.
  • Critically analyse teaching tools and platforms that can facilitate the implementation of gamified learning and collaborative online learning.

Employability

The employability of UOC students is key to the university's success. We identify and include in our programmes of study key competencies that are in demand in the job market. And our career guidance services empower you to make decisions and take action for your future occupation.

Profiles

Addressed to students who need to train in everyday needs for developing a professional career in the area of teaching/learning languages using technology at all levels of education (early childhood, primary, secondary and higher learning). In addition to the profile of future language teachers in public or private institutions, we also train other profiles relating to the online teaching of languages in educational, publishing and corporate sectors specializing in digital topics: designers of online language learning materials for publishers or platforms, editors of digital platforms and curriculum advisers for digital platforms or programmes for online language learning.

Addressed to students who need to train in everyday needs for developing a professional career in the area of teaching/learning languages using technology at all levels of education (early childhood, primary, secondary and higher learning). In addition to the profile of future language teachers in public or private institutions, we also train other profiles relating to the online teaching of languages in educational, publishing and corporate sectors specializing in digital topics: designers of online language learning materials for publishers or platforms, editors of digital platforms and curriculum advisers for digital platforms or programmes for online language learning.

It is also addressed to currently active teachers as it constitutes a professional update that will enable them to acquire the knowledge necessary for the pedagogical use of emerging technological resources. It will thus enable this type of professional to be certified in areas of growing demand and little specialist supply, aspects which may help broaden their professional horizons.

Competencies

  • Identify problems and technological challenges that respond to the learning needs of students with varying technological profiles in order to apply technology to language learning in different contexts.
  • Master the various language learning tools at competent user level, and know how to adapt to the constant changes in educational technology.
  • Analyze and critically evaluate the potentiality of existing resources and technology, and know how to justify their use for language learning online or in hybrid or classroom contexts that incorporate the use of technology.
  • Identify the functions and role of language teachers who use technology, evaluating and reflecting upon one's own process of teaching and learning.
  • Analyze, interpret and communicate the results and implications of teaching practice or any research projects carried out.
  • Design digital educational and training materials in multiple media and formats.

Student profile

  • Graduates in Philology 
  • Graduates/diplomas in Preschool or Primary Education, specializing in language
  • Graduates in Translation and Interpretation
  • Graduates in Teaching
  • Active languages teacher (primary, secondary, VET, EOI, academies, CIM, etc.)
  • UOC Graduates of the Master's in Education and ICT

Career opportunities

  • Language teachers of any specialty and education level (public or private centres, official schools, language centres associated with universities, academies, universities with online programmes).
  • Teachers for private companies, multinationals and international agencies.
  • Designers of online language learning materials for publishers or related companies (for example, writers and editors of educational publications relating to language learning).
  • Consultants for digital language learning platforms (curriculum design, individualization and tailored courses, analysis of needs, quality of teaching materials and resources/tools).
  • Online intercultural mediators.
  • Teacher trainers.

Expert Diploma in Gamification and Technology-mediated Collaborative Language Learning

Access requirements

Academic requirements

Two years of work and/or professional experience in areas related to the focus of the program, subject to a positive assessment by the program's management, which will establish the possibility of undertaking additional training if necessary. The areas related to the program include language  teaching in any specialty, level, and educational environment, editorial sector for designing materials for virtual language teaching/learning, consulting for digital language learning platforms, online intercultural mediation, teacher training.

Boost your career

The UOC lifelong learning offers you programs aimed at acquiring the knowledge required for the most valued professional profiles.

Prior knowledge

The course material will be in English and the language used in class will also be English. Therefore, a command of English is required to follow this programme.

Degrees

Depending on the lifelong learning programme in question, students who complete their studies will be awarded a lifelong learning master's degree, a specialization diploma or an expert diploma.

Students who pass other continuing education courses will be awarded the corresponding certificate.
Expert Diploma in Gamification and Technology-mediated Collaborative Language Learning

Enrolment and fees

Concept Price
Price
2,230 €

