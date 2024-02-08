Research, transfer and entrepreneurship courses in Article Writing Workshop

It is not a compulsory course in any of the UOC's doctoral degree programmes, unless it has been included in the student's individual study plan.

This course is one of the research, knowledge transfer and entrepreneurship courses organized by the UOC Doctoral School to provide online training to develop research skills.

This course is only suitable for advanced doctoral degree students or researchers who have plans to write an article during the course. Methodologically, the course is halfway between a conventional course and a writing workshop led by the students themselves. It is structured around a main activity in which each student must write an original article, chapter of a book or working paper intended for actual publication in an academic context. Students who do not meet these conditions simply cannot take the course because they do not have a project.

The UOC offers its students, researchers and faculty opportunities to do research, transfer and entrepreneurship courses in English. The aim is to foster research in the fields of science, academia and business.

The UOC offers its students, researchers and faculty opportunities to do research, transfer and entrepreneurship courses in English. The aim is to foster research in the fields of science, academia and business.

This course is only suitable for advanced doctoral degree students or researchers who have plans to write an article during the course. Methodologically, the course is halfway between a conventional course and a writing workshop led by the students themselves. It is structured around a main activity in which each student must write an original article, chapter of a book or working paper intended for actual publication in an academic context. Students who do not meet these conditions simply cannot take the course because they do not have a project.

This course is one of the research, knowledge transfer and entrepreneurship courses organized by the UOC Doctoral School to provide online training to develop research skills.

It is not a compulsory course in any of the UOC's doctoral degree programmes, unless it has been included in the student's individual study plan.

For students who are not from the UOC, the course credits can be recognized as free optional credits for bachelor's degree studies.

If you are a doctoral degree student at any university and you have been awarded a competitive scholarship, you can also take the course and then ask the doctoral school to issue your certificate of completion.

Note, however, that to join the course each student must have a writing project that is a genuine part of their research. The course is not a simulation, but rather a writing group.