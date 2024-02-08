Research, transfer and entrepreneurship courses in Article Writing Workshop

Online, anytime
Next enrolment: April 2026

Article Writing Workshop

Presentation

The UOC offers its students, researchers and faculty opportunities to do research, transfer and entrepreneurship courses in English. The aim is to foster research in the fields of science, academia and business.

This course is only suitable for advanced doctoral degree students or researchers who have plans to write an article during the course. Methodologically, the course is halfway between a conventional course and a writing workshop led by the students themselves. It is structured around a main activity in which each student must write an original article, chapter of a book or working paper intended for actual publication in an academic context. Students who do not meet these conditions simply cannot take the course because they do not have a project.

This course is one of the research, knowledge transfer and entrepreneurship courses organized by the UOC Doctoral School to provide online training to develop research skills. 

It is not a compulsory course in any of the UOC's doctoral degree programmes, unless it has been included in the student's individual study plan.

For students who are not from the UOC, the course credits can be recognized as free optional credits for bachelor's degree studies. 

If you are a doctoral degree student at any university and you have been awarded a competitive scholarship, you can also take the course and then ask the doctoral school to issue your certificate of completion.

Note, however, that to join the course each student must have a writing project that is a genuine part of their research. The course is not a simulation, but rather a writing group.

  • Date

    23 Sep 2026

  • Online

    100%

  • 4

    Credits

  • Enrolment: April 22, 2026

  • Language: English

  • Price: 600 €

Fully online method

Article Writing Workshop

Programme of study

Objectives

  • Gain an overall view of the process of publishing an article in an indexed journal.
  • Submit an article to an indexed journal at the end of the consultation period.

Competencies

By the end of the course, students should have developed the following competencies. 

  • Structure content in accordance with the conventions of academic publishing.
  • Become familiar with tools to help you write in English.
  • Have organizational strategies for peer writing and evaluation.
  • Identify appropriate academic journals for each publication.

Methodology

The course is based on a schedule of weekly activities of very different kinds, for example, testing alternative formulations of an idea, searching for journals, analysing a draft or published article, writing specific sections of the paper you are working on, and so on. 

The key aspect is that each student joins a writing group in which drafts are passed round, and receives feedback.

In addition to weekly activities, the main final work presented is the piece actually written and intended for publication. 

To pass the course, the student must complete the activities and present this final text. 

Peer review of other students' work is also a substantial part of the course. 

There are no exams or separate tasks in the programme.

Content

This course revolves around writing a research paper and it should be noted that the materials shown as "content" do not constitute what students need to learn but are resources to support the writing process.

The printed and video materials are structured around the typical stages of writing a text of this kind (although people may legitimately have other habits or ways of organizing their writing that differ from those of this course).

The issues raised in the printed and video material can be classified as follows:

  1. Overview: A focus on getting published
  2. "Making it happen"
  3. Intellectual aspects
  4. Method
  5. Welcome to academic writing
  6. Join in the conversation
  7. Structuring the article
  8. Submit your article
  9. Revise your article and resubmit it
Article Writing Workshop

Academic team

Director of the Doctoral School

  • David Masip Rodó

    PhD in Computer Engineering (UAB). He teaches courses on artificial intelligence, infographic, computer vision and business intelligence. He is currently the director of the UOC Doctoral School. His research focuses on the study of computer vision algorithms dedicated to the analysis of human behaviour, facial perception and object and scene recognition.

Article Writing Workshop

Enrolment and fees

Fees and enrolment

Methods of payment

You can pay for Research, transfer and entrepreneurship courses with a credit or debit card.

  1. VPoS: payment using a credit or debit card via the VPoS (virtual point of sale) provided by «la Caixa».

Enrolment withdrawal

The fees for this programme will be those applicable when enrolment is completed. Subject to annual revisions.
600 € Price of this course
