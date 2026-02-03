Online Research, transfer and entrepreneurship courses in Applications and Tools of Generative Artificial Intelligence for Scientific Research
Presentation
Harness the power of generative AI to radically transform your scientific research. This highly specialized programme for researchers and doctoral students will give you hands-on experience of the most advanced AI tools to optimize and automate the key stages of any academic project. You'll learn how to get the most out of open source models to manage information, increase your productivity and ensure that your results are reliable, all in accordance with ethical principles. You'll be awarded a microcredential certifying the doctoral degree-level digital competencies that you need to lead state-of-the-art research projects.
This course awards a micro-credential that certifies the doctoral-level digital skills essential for leading cutting-edge research projects.
This course is designed to develop specific professional skills.
Why study artificial intelligence for research at the UOC?
The following strong points of this microcredential will give you a competitive edge in the world of academia:
Harness the power of generative AI to radically transform your scientific research. This highly specialized programme for researchers and doctoral students will give you hands-on experience of the most advanced AI tools to optimize and automate the key stages of any academic project. You'll learn how to get the most out of open source models to manage information, increase your productivity and ensure that your results are reliable, all in accordance with ethical principles. You'll be awarded a microcredential certifying the doctoral degree-level digital competencies that you need to lead state-of-the-art research projects.
This course awards a micro-credential that certifies the doctoral-level digital skills essential for leading cutting-edge research projects.
This course is designed to develop specific professional skills.
Why study artificial intelligence for research at the UOC?
The following strong points of this microcredential will give you a competitive edge in the world of academia:
- Direct application to scientific research: The course has been designed based on a completely hands-on approach to the use of generative AI tools for academic environments, covering aspects ranging from literature searches to the presentation of results, so that you can apply your newly acquired knowledge to your thesis or research project from day one.
- Open source-based approach: You'll learn how to use and apply open-source AI models, giving you greater flexibility and control and the ability to tailor this technology to the specific requirements of your research.
- Ethics and reliability of AI: In addition to the techniques involved, you'll learn how to use this technology ethically and verify the data generated or analysed by it, ensuring that your research meets the highest standards of scientific rigour and academic integrity.
- Certified training: Students who successfully complete this course will be awarded a microcredential, a digital certification proving that they have acquired the competencies taught in the course.
What is a microcredential?
- Microcredentials are digital, portable certifications that can be easily shared with prospective employers if you're looking for a job or with educational establishments if you want to request recognition of the course in order to continue training.
- They have detailed and valuable information on the level achieved to make it easier for them to be validated and recognized by others.
- They can easily be linked in your CV or shared via social media, such as LinkedIn.
For more information about microcredentials, take a look at our microcredentials explainer page (in Catalan).
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Date
11 Mar 2026
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Online
100%
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3
Credits
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Enrolment: October 23, 2025
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Language: Spanish
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Price: 450 €
Fully online method
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