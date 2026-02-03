Research, transfer and entrepreneurship courses in Applications and Tools of Generative Artificial Intelligence for Scientific Research

Harness the power of generative AI to radically transform your scientific research. This highly specialized programme for researchers and doctoral students will give you hands-on experience of the most advanced AI tools to optimize and automate the key stages of any academic project. You'll learn how to get the most out of open source models to manage information, increase your productivity and ensure that your results are reliable, all in accordance with ethical principles. You'll be awarded a microcredential certifying the doctoral degree-level digital competencies that you need to lead state-of-the-art research projects.

This course awards a micro-credential that certifies the doctoral-level digital skills essential for leading cutting-edge research projects.

This course is designed to develop specific professional skills.

Why study artificial intelligence for research at the UOC?

The following strong points of this microcredential will give you a competitive edge in the world of academia: