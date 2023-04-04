Free unemployment or medical insurance to continue studying

The insurance covers students of bachelor¿s degrees, university master's degrees, specializations, postgraduate courses, UOC-certified master's degrees and open courses, and students enrolled in the Centre for Modern Languages. If you enrol on a joint university programme, the insurance covers the part of the enrolment fee that you pay directly to the UOC. Therefore, the part of the enrolment fee that you pay to the other university is excluded.

In order to be eligible for the insurance, you must mark the corresponding box in the enrolment process to assign your data to the UOC.

Employed workers who become unemployed as a result of an unjustified dismissal

You are covered if you are a student aged between 18 and 64 who at the time of enrolment has an employment contract for a minimum of16 hours per week (signed at least six months ago) and if you live in Spain.

Self-employed people who suffer an accident or an illness

You are covered if you are a student aged between 18 and 64 and are self-employed (for at least the last 6 months) when you suffer the accident or illness and live in Spain.

Students without paid employment who are hospitalized due to an accident or illness

You are covered if you are a student aged between 18 and 80 and at the time of enrolment have no paid employment or are self-employed (for at least the last six months) and live in the European Economic Area (see the list of countries), provided that you are hospitalized for at least two weeks.