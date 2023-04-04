ICT education through formative assessment, Learning Analytics and Gamification

Responsables: Robert Clarisó and Santi Caballé

The ICT degrees include very practical competencies, which can only be acquired by means of experience, performing exercises, designs, projects, ... In addition to the challenge of motivating students to solve activities, lecturers face the problem to assess and provide suitable feedback to each submission. Receiving immediate and continuous feedback can facilitate the acquisition of the competencies, although this requires support in the form of automatic tools. The automation of the assessment process may be simple in some activities (e.g., practical activities on programming) but it may be complex in activities about design or modeling. Monitoring the use of these tools can reveal very valuable information for the tracking, management and continuous improvement of the course by the teaching team. However, in order to leverage all its potential, this information should be complemented with data from other sources (e.g., the student's academic file) and historical information of previous editions.

The main goal of this research line is to design and build a set of e-Learning tools and services to provide support to the learning process in university degrees in the field of ICT (Information and Communication Technologies). The expected benefits will have a repercussion on the students (improvement of the educational experience, greater participation and performance, lower drop-out rate) and on the lecturers, managers and academic coordinators (resources for monitoring a course, making decisions and predictions).

Taking into account these elements, the contributions will focus on three axes: - Tools for formative assessment, which can provide immediate feedback by means of automatic assessment. In particular, the research activity will focus on knowledge areas with high cognitive or modeling levels, such as the design or modeling of software and hardware. - Learning analytics that monitor the activity and the progress of the student about the use of the mentioned tools and allow for analyzing the learning results, identifying the critical points and defining actions of improvement. These analytics will also incorporate other sources of academic and historical information to facilitate the course tracking and decision making processes to the teaching team. - Gamification, as an incentive scheme in order to motivate students to perform new activities and increase their engagement without sacrificing the academic rigor.

A relevant aspect to be considered by e-learning tools developed in this research line is the modularity and independence from technologies or particular virtual campuses, with the aim to facilitate its application to different courses and contexts. To this end, the functionalities of these tools will be offered as a set of services, using appropriate standards. The tools will be evaluated in courses of mathematics, computing engineering and telecommunication and it is expected that their use becomes feasible as part of both self-taught education (life-long learning) and traditional formal education as well as massive courses of on-line learning (MOOCs).

The research conducted here will be supported by the Spanish research project ICT-FLAG: Enhancing ICT education through Formative assessment, Learning Analytics and Gamification (Ref: TIN2013-45303-P).

Emotion-awareness tools for affective eLearning

Responsables: Santi Caballé and Thanasis Daradoumis

The next generation of distance/lifel?ng learning technologies is expected to be adaptive not only to the learners' cognitive performance but also to their affective state. However, addressing the user's feelings in Computer-Supported Collaborative Learning (CSCL) and Virtual Learning Environments (VLEs) is still in its infancy. The integration of emotion awareness (detect and express emotions) can improve the state-of-the-art of educational technologies. Unfortunately, emotion recognition tools and technologies can be invasive and obtrusive, often interrupting the learner accomplishing his/her main activity or task.

The main objective of this research line is to integrate emotion awareness into learning systems (i.e. Moodle, Blackboard) in realistic educational sessions. This objective includes: - The development of new ways to collect emotional data from different input channels (facial, voice, text input, events, etc.) by taking advantage of both traditional devices (i.e. mouse, keyboard, web camera etc.) and new devices (i.e. smart phones, tablets etc.), in order to advance and bring emotion recognition to people's daily life. - Providing high-level knowledge from low-level data (e.g. web logs), through meaningful emotion visualizations for all stakeholders (self, peers, tutors, experts), to promote learning analytics field. - Validation of effective feedback strategies with adequate positive impact on the user's both cognitive performance and emotional regulation. - The mining of new pedagogical strategies to address the presence of emotions in learning, which will promote the fields of affective learning.

The empirical studies are to be conducted in formal and informal learning settings as well as workplace learning, covering a wide age range and validating also gender differences.

Computer-Mediated Collaboration and Learning within an Adaptive, Interactive, Personalized, Emotion and Context-aware Environment

Responsables: Thanasis Daradoumis and Santi Caballé

The increasing use of social networking sites (SNS) introduces new problems including SNS addiction and cyber-bullying that interfere with school and learning. Such social network problems are based on failure to address the development of socio-cognitive and socio-emotional skills in formal school curricula. Moreover, while in the recent past, personalization has been mostly explored through learner's profiles, context-aware can enhance such system considerably by capturing not only learner's preferences but also the learner's context, group context as well as learning spaces and objects context. The aim is to provide learners with advanced and enriched information on the context where learning and interaction takes place and provide learners with a situational/context awareness.

In fact, a new pedagogy is needed based on self-regulated, experiential learning in groups where learners are supported to achieve a deeper understanding of self in relation to others. In order to contribute to the goal of building cognitive- and emotion-centered learning programs, research should focus on the investigation of how group awareness tools can be adapted to support the social regulation of cognition and emotions in learning contexts.

Self-awareness, control of impulsivity, working cooperatively, and caring about oneself and others are key factors that can lead to effective self-regulated learning and motivation regulation in distance learning environments. One needs to identify, encourage and reinforce the social, cognitive and emotional skills needed for a successful engagement in computer-mediated collaboration (CMC) and learning within an adaptive, interactive, personalized, emotion and context-aware Environment (http://www.ascd.org/publications/books/197157/chapters/The-Need-for-Social-and-Emotional-Learning.aspx).

The use of group awareness technologies is becoming necessary to circumvent the bottlenecks of CMC. Such technologies aim at analyzing users¿ characteristics and behavior and feeding that information back to the group. In CSCL contexts, group awareness tools should be designed not only to improve and expand social and cognitive processes during collaborative learning (Buder, 2011), by making explicit and visible what is not directly observable like e.g., the group members' prior knowledge (Sangin et al., 2011) or their participation level during online discussions (Janssen et al., 2011), but also to provide collaborators with information about their partner¿s affective states during online collaboration. Ultimately, we need to investigate the degree of positive impact of socio-cognitive coupled with socio-emotional awareness tools on collaborative processes and outcomes, as well as the way to provide effective and timely cognitive and emotional feedback that can help in monitoring and assessing learners¿ behavior, performance and individual progress.

Information models for enhancing security in eLearning

Responsable: Santi Caballé

This research line aims at incorporating information security properties and services into on-line e-Learning. The main goal is to design innovative security solutions, based on methodical approaches, to provide e-Learning designers and managers with guidelines for incorporating security into on-line learning. These guidelines include all processes involved in e-Learning design and management such as security analysis, learning activities design, detection of anomalous actions, trustworthiness data processing, and so on.

This research is to be conducted by multidisciplinary perspective, the most significant are e-Learning and on-line collaborative learning, information security, learning management systems, and trustworthiness assessment and prediction models. In this scope, the problem of ensure collaborative on-line learning activities will be tackled by a hybrid model based on functional and technological solutions, such as, trustworthiness modeling and information security technologies.

Ontologies in support for affective and emotional collaborative learning systems

Responsable: Jordi Conesa

Human-computer interaction (HCI) applied to ITS (intelligent tutoring system) can be used to develop and design methodologies that are pedagogically guided and which would handle the emotional/affective systems of learning and provide the e-learning system the ability to offer more intelligent adaptive and collaborative services.

To this end, this research line focuses on ontological frameworks that include emotional information about the sentiment and opinion of students when collaborating. The use of automatic opinion mining and sentiment analysis techniques is fostered to study the opinion that a learning document expresses and determine certain sentiments felt by a student when writing an opinion in a post text, in terms of subjectivity, polarity, strength and so on.

Technology-Enhanced Assessment, Analytics and Feedback

Responsable: Maria Antonia Huertas, Enric Mor

Technology can support nearly every aspect of assessment in one way or another, from the administration of individual tests and assignments to the management of assessment across a faculty or institution; from automatically marked on-screen tests to tools to support human marking and feedback. This research line is related to technology-enhanced assessment, and focuses on the wide range of technologies and ways in which technology can be used to support assessment, feedback and its analytics. Research topics include, but are not limited to: Design, development and evaluation of e-assessment systems, Technologies and specifications for e-assessment, Technology-enhanced assessment design, validity and reliability, Feedback generation, support and automation, Human-Computer Interaction in e-assessment and feedback, Learning and Assessment Analytics, Collection, analysis and visualization of data for e-assessment and feedback

Models, Tools and architectures for Computational Thinking

Responsables: Adriana Ornellas, Enric Mor

Computational thinking is an emerging area of study that originates from the discipline of computer science. Researchers define it as the ability to apply the strengths of computing in order to formulate problems so their solutions can be represented as computational steps and algorithms. This research line focuses on exploring appropriate models, tools and architectures to support the development of computational thinking in formal and no-formal educational settings.

Video-games and gamification in higher education learning environments

Responsable: Joan Arnedo, Dani Riera

Since the dawn of time, games have been used as an effective learning method, not just for humans, but for many living beings. Even though gaming as a learning tool tends to be associated to early development stages (childhood), and thus, labelled as a frivolous activity, this perspective has slowly shifted.

In the computers era, video-games have dethroned all other types of media, becoming an activity shared by groups of people with very different interests and ages. This research line focuses on the study of how video-games or/and game-like activities (gamification) can be embedded into the learning process in university-grade studies to improve students experience and performance.

Design and development of environments that integrate theoretical and practical learning activities in a natural manner

Responsable: David García, Carlos Monzo

This research line aims to design and develop virtual learning environments that integrate learning activities that are both theoretical (e.g. readings, videos, audios, etc.) and practical (e.g. access to remote labs, mathematical exercises, simulations, etc.) in a natural and user-friendly way. To this end, these environments must take the idiosyncrasy of both e-learners and devices (i.e. PCs, smartphones, tablets, etc.) into consideration.

Verification of learning activities authorship

Responsable: Jose Antonio Morán, Eugènia Santamaría

Virtual environments have many advantages, but the student is not physically present in the classroom. This fact complicates the verification of the student and the authorship of the work. There are techniques that allow the non-invasive biometric user identification that can be applied to identification in virtual learning environments. Particularly, we propose the research in the use of voice analysis and its integration with other non-invasive behavioural techniques.

Intelligent tutoring systems for learning digitals systems

Responsable: David Bañeres, Robert Clarisó

The synthesis of digital circuits is a basic skill in all the bachelors around the ICT area of knowledge, such as Computer Science, Telecommunication Engineering or Electrical Engineering. An important hindrance in a virtual learning environment is that the student does not have the face-to-face support of the instructor during their learning process.

This research deals with the design of a unified automated framework to provide a set of self-assessment services to learn digital systems. In addition to design tools where the personalized feedback is crucial, the research also focuses on the instructor point of view giving specific information related to the analysis of the learning progress of the students.