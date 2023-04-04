By choosing the Master in Conflict, Peace and Security, students gain access to a broad community of alumni spread across the world. Becoming a part of this community will be a valuable asset for a lifetime.

Built on the combined expertise of the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) and the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) and , the Master's programme in Conflict, Peace and Security aims to equip participants with a broad analytical skillset, first-hand knowledge and unique expertise from the field. The Master¿s Degree and related qualifications (please, see below for more information) are suitable both for professionals working in conflict-prone environments within the framework of international, regional, governmental or non-governmental organizations, and for graduate students, young researchers or other academics interested in enhancing their understanding of conflicts and acquiring skills to better address them.

Built on the combined expertise of the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) and the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) and , the Master's programme in Conflict, Peace and Security aims to equip participants with a broad analytical skillset, first-hand knowledge and unique expertise from the field. The Master¿s Degree and related qualifications (please, see below for more information) are suitable both for professionals working in conflict-prone environments within the framework of international, regional, governmental or non-governmental organizations, and for graduate students, young researchers or other academics interested in enhancing their understanding of conflicts and acquiring skills to better address them.

By choosing the Master in Conflict, Peace and Security, students gain access to a broad community of alumni spread across the world. Becoming a part of this community will be a valuable asset for a lifetime.

The Master in Conflict, Peace and Security is a UOC Certified Master's Degree, awarded according to the rules and regulations set by the Spanish Education System. Given its specificity and professional oriented background, it does not give general direct access to Doctoral studies (Phd and Doctoral Programmes) or to higher rank positions in public administration, specific to Spain.

What does 'master de formación permanente' mean?

In Spain's Higher Education System, universities can issue either state recognized official programmes, named Master Universitario or their own master programmes named 'Master Propio or Master de Formación Permanente' . These Master Programmes are fully accredited by the UOC University, as a fully accredited University by the Spanish Ministry of Education.

While the official Master Universitarios give access to a PhD, in Spain, and are officially recognized by the Spanish Education Ministry, Master Propios draw more on applied and professional oriented programme content.

Should you wish to pursue a PhD or a Professional Doctorate programme from a country outside of the European Higher Education Area (EHEA), then universities will consider the Master Universitario, Master de Formación Permanente and Master Propio. It is important to know what the specific entry requirements are for doing a PhD or a Professional Doctorate. This is specific to each university and based on the specific entry requirements for each programme.

Validation of credits for access to such programmes can be requested from competent institutions and Education ministries.

For more information, please contact conflictology@unitar.org