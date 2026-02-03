By choosing the Conflict, Peace and Security master's programme, students gain access to a broad community of alumni spread across the world. Becoming a part of this community will be a valuable lifetime asset.

Built on the combined expertise of the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) and the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), the Conflict, Peace and Security master's programme aims to equip participants with a broad analytical skill set, first-hand knowledge and unique expertise from the field. The master's degree and related qualifications (see below for more information) are suitable both for professionals working in conflict-prone environments (within the framework of international, regional, governmental or non-governmental organizations) and for graduate students, young researchers or other academics interested in enhancing their understanding of conflicts and acquiring skills to better address them.

Built on the combined expertise of the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) and the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), the Conflict, Peace and Security master's programme aims to equip participants with a broad analytical skill set, first-hand knowledge and unique expertise from the field. The master's degree and related qualifications (see below for more information) are suitable both for professionals working in conflict-prone environments (within the framework of international, regional, governmental or non-governmental organizations) and for graduate students, young researchers or other academics interested in enhancing their understanding of conflicts and acquiring skills to better address them.

By choosing the Conflict, Peace and Security master's programme, students gain access to a broad community of alumni spread across the world. Becoming a part of this community will be a valuable lifetime asset.

The Master in Conflict, Peace and Security is a UOC Certified Master's Degree, awarded according to the rules and regulations set by the Spanish Education System. Given its specificity and professional oriented background, it does not give general direct access to Doctoral studies (Phd and Doctoral Programmes) or to higher rank positions in public administration, specific to Spain.

What does 'lifelong learning master's degree' mean?

In Spain's higher education system, universities can deliver either state-recognized official programmes, such as a Máster Universitario, or their own master's programmes such as a máster propio or máster de formación permanente (lifelong learning master's degree). These master's programmes are fully accredited by the UOC, as a university that is fully accredited by the Spanish Ministry of Education.

While official máster universitario degrees give access to PhD programmes in Spain, and are officially recognized by the Spanish Education Ministry, máster propio programmes draw more on applied and profession-oriented programme content.

Should you wish to pursue any kind of PhD programme based in a country outside the European Higher Education Area (EHEA), then universities will consider the máster universitario, máster de formación permanente and máster propio. It is important to know what the specific entry requirements are for the PhD programme that interests you. They are specific to each university and are based on the particular entry requirements for each programme.

Validation of credits for access to such programmes can be requested from competent institutions and education ministries.

For more information, contact conflictology@unitar.org