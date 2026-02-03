Online University master's degree in Computer Vision (joint: UAB, UB, UOC, UPC, UPF)
Presentation
Computer vision is a fundamental component of many intelligent systems and an essential ally in fields as diverse as clinical diagnosis and surgery, driving cars or improving multimedia data access interfaces. The Joint University Master's Degree in Computer Vision trains professionals and scientists with an advanced knowledge of the methods and foundations of this emerging technology.
Why study the master's degree in Computer Vision?
This training programme:
- It allows you to specialize in a field with a growing demand for qualified personnel.
- It deepens both the theoretical and practical aspects of the area and the skills needed to work in a high-level scientific environment, both academic and business.
- It combines the research experience of four prestigious universities, with a teaching team made up of researchers from the UAB, the UOC, the UPC and the UPF.
- It is taught face-to-face, with the exception of the UOC subjects, which are taken online.
This training programme:
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Start
23 Sep 2026
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100%
Online
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60
ECTS credits
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Language: English
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Official programme
Fully online method
World's first ever online university
Personalized guidance and support
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The UOC, Spain's best online university
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