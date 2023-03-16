With two and a half million courses and more than twenty-five million users, there is no doubt that Moodle is the most popular Course Management System in the world. Free and open source, it is a way for teachers to create a space where students and teachers themselves can collaborate in learning activities. Martin Dougiamas, the computer scientist and educator who started it in 1999, came to Barcelona to participate in Moodlemoot 08, Spain’s fifth Moodle user meeting, which was co-organized and sponsored by the UOC.