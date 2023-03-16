The “One Laptop per Child” computers are designed for working, as the people responsible for them say, “under a tree”. That is, networked and forming a learning community. For this to happen, the best way is to have a server which connects them to the internet (where possible), provides content, offers them a virtual learning environment like Moodle, or saves backup copies. Martin Langhoff is the “School Server Architect” for this project. In other words, he is the one responsible for making sure that any server, in any school, anywhere in the world is capable of automatic self-configuration to provide service to a community of students and teachers. The numbers from just one of the countries – Peru – give some idea of the extent of his job: 5,000 servers providing service to the 240,000 laptops which are already on their way.