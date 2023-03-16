"We are all translators, all of the time"

Knowledge of one’s traditional language – whether Catalan, Gaelic, Ukrainian or any other – is not required in order to identify with that particular culture. Where the original language persists, however, it is obviously a cultural bulwark. It is the relationship between language and group identity that Dr. John Edwards, from St Francis Xavier University (Nova Scotia, Canada), professor of psychology, focuses his research upon. His field has shifted from psycho-linguistics (specifically, looking at how children learn languages) to something called the sociology of language, which looks at language as a marker of some aspect of individual or group identity – how people and groups define themselves in terms of language. Dr. Edwards is to attend a seminar on multilingualism at the UOC in October.