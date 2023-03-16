The eLearn Center and the IN3 unveil publications

The eLC has presented the first issue of its e-journal entitled the eLC Research Paper Series (eLC RPS). The eLC RPS is a scientific e-journal in English published every six months that promotes research into e-learning. The journal is managed and published using the open-source Open Journal System (OJS).

The focus of the first issue is the Time Factor in E-learning research programme, which covers the three main areas in e-learning (the learning and teaching processes; educational policy, management and organisation, and technological resources supporting learning). Each issue offers readers research papers from the different eLC research groups. All the articles share e-learning as their focus and are written from a multidisciplinary perspective.

Likewise, the IN3 has also launched a new e-journal. The IN3 Working Paper Series is addressed at students and the scientific, academic and professional community sharing the same interests as the institute. The IN3 Working Paper Series brings together all that already published at the IN3 since 2001. It aims to openly disseminate the state of the art in the institute’s research. The journal includes three collections: Working Papers, Doctoral Working Papers and Research Reports.

The institute wants to disseminate those documents approved by the Editorial Board, which meets three times a year, in February, June and October. All those documents published over the course of a year will be grouped together as an issue, opening in January and closing in December. The IN3 Working Paper Series is published online in Catalan, English and Spanish using OJS.

