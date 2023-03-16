About communication media and Google News

Jones spoke about the complaints from certain media against Google News. “It’s not a complaint, it’s a discussion. Google News indexes websites with free news services and some newspapers feel that people go to Google News and not to their paper. They have accused us of stealing market share from papers, but we only provide the first few lines of each news item. You have to go on to the paper. We tell them that we bring people to the papers, something they have been unable to do with their versions. Murdoch says that you can’t see his paper without paying. We believe that stories are richer if there is coverage online, if there is more information.”

Likewise, he considers that Google has made technology improve, but “the communication media, and the written media in particular, have not taken advantage of the opportunities as they should have done. Whenever a new technology appears, their business goes down. We talk to the media to optimise resources. Stories on paper don’t make the most of the story.”

“People don’t want to buy the whole paper, they just want some specific news items. The value of the paper is greater than the value of the news items.” This is, according to Jones, why newspaper sales are going down. Despite all this, Jones does not believe that news is dead. “Democracy needs information. People can’t vote if they don’t know what’s going on.”