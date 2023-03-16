The UOC, closer to Latin America

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) – Latin America

Through this programme, the UNDP’s Virtual School for Latin America and the Caribbean and the UOC collaborate in the exchange of experiences, knowledge and human and technical resources in the following areas of knowledge: city management, urban planning, citizen safety, the environment, innovation, e-learning and ICT applied to education, among others.

Autonomous University of the State of Mexico (UAEM) - Mexico

Thanks to this agreement, the UAEM will begin to participate in the Ibero-American Cluster for University Collaboration on Telemedicine (CICUT) which aims to promote and develop academic, technology, research and innovation programmes of cooperation among the institutions involved in the field of telemedicine.

National Autonomous University of Bucaramanga (UNAB) - Colombia

The UOC and UNAB renew the academic collaboration agreement on university masters programmes in Free Software and Education and ICT (e-learning). A series of subjects that UNAB students study at the UOC will be recognised within the UNAB syllabus, which confers the qualification of Official Master in Colombia.

Furthermore, UNAB students can validate credits studied at the UOC as part of the University Masters on Free Software and the University Masters on Education and ICT (e-learning) respectively, and take subjects they are missing to be able to obtain the official qualification in Spain.

