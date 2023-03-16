Two UOC journals added to the world renowned Scopus database

The areas covered by Scopus include agriculture, biology, chemistry, geology, economics, engineering, health, life sciences, mathematics, physics, psychology and social sciences. Like the Web of Science (WoS), it is a valuable assessment tool. It lets users access the world's leading scientific writing and benchmark scientific output.



Rigorous work

According to the Director of RUSC and Vice President for Postgraduate Studies and Lifelong Learning at the UOC, Josep Maria Duart, this news "is the result of eight years of rigorous work with a scientific journal that works with an international editorial board and a peer-review system for all of its articles".

For Duart, "it is a source of pride for our institution that RUSC and Artnodes are beginning to gain recognition and position themselves internationally". RUSC was already indexed on EBSCO, but alongside Artnodes, it will now also be indexed on one of the world's leading databases. Work is also underway to have them indexed on the Web of Science (WoS).

Duart also highlighted the fact that RUSC and Artnodes are the first e-journals to be indexed by Scopus, which had until now only collated journals printed on paper: "We have achieved recognition for the value of an e-journal that is free-of-charge for readers and published under a Creative Commons licence. We have shown that, if there is rigorous work, then the format is not an issue; indeed, what is more important in the academic world is that everyone can freely access knowledge, and these kinds of journal are proof of this fact."