Two UOC journals added to the world renowned Scopus database

Two UOC journals added to the world renowned Scopus databaseThe UOC's RUSC and Artnodes journals have been accepted for indexing on Scopus, a leading bibliographic database of abstracts and citations from scientific journal articles. Scopus has around 18,000 journal titles with peer-reviewed articles from 5,000 publishers worldwide.
The areas covered by Scopus include agriculture, biology, chemistry, geology, economics, engineering, health, life sciences, mathematics, physics, psychology and social sciences. Like the Web of Science (WoS), it is a valuable assessment tool. It lets users access the world's leading scientific writing and benchmark scientific output.
Rigorous work
According to the Director of RUSC and Vice President for Postgraduate Studies and Lifelong Learning at the UOC, Josep Maria Duart, this news "is the result of eight years of rigorous work with a scientific journal that works with an international editorial board and a peer-review system for all of its articles".
For Duart, "it is a source of pride for our institution that RUSC and Artnodes are beginning to gain recognition and position themselves internationally". RUSC was already indexed on EBSCO, but alongside Artnodes, it will now also be indexed on one of the world's leading databases. Work is also underway to have them indexed on the Web of Science (WoS).
Duart also highlighted the fact that RUSC and Artnodes are the first e-journals to be indexed by Scopus, which had until now only collated journals printed on paper: "We have achieved recognition for the value of an e-journal that is free-of-charge for readers and published under a Creative Commons licence. We have shown that, if there is rigorous work, then the format is not an issue; indeed, what is more important in the academic world is that everyone can freely access knowledge, and these kinds of journal are proof of this fact."
Process of internationalisation
In turn, Pau Alsina, Director of Artnodes, also welcomed this recognition: “We are really happy to receive this recognition for the continued effort over all these years by all of those involved – the faculty and researchers at this and other universities around the world who have worked as editors, reviewers or members of the advisory or editorial boards; and the technical team that works every day on the continual improvement and the achievement of excellence in the editorial tasks and publication on the internet.”
According to Alsina, this indexing “is a step forwards that lets us continue to make progress in our process of internationalisation as we carry out our highly specialised work, the impact of which has, over time, increased in not only the academic and research community, but also in the professional community linked to the world of art, the humanities and advanced communication, thus contributing to the associated processes of innovation.”
The IDP and Digithum journals, which also applied for indexing on Scopus, are still pending the results of the assessment process.
About RUSC and Artnodes
RUSC is a six-monthly scientific journal, which began in 2004, published in English and Spanish, with abstracts in Catalan, English and Spanish. It is open access (subscription is not required for access) and is published under the Creative Commons 3.0 licence.
Artnodes began in 2001 and publishes contributions that study and reflect on the intersections between art, science and technology, both from a formal and historical, and a conceptual point of view. The articles are generally in Spanish, but contents are also published in Catalan and English. It is open access and also published under the Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 licence.