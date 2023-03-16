"If you can't talk about it, don't do it!"

The subtitle of the book makes reference to the Wikileaks era. What characterizes this era?

And so the Wikileaks phenomenon is...

In the book you talk about politics being adrift... What do you mean exactly?

And what do you think has brought about this situation?

And this control would be carried out through the new technologies?

Until now the control function was reserved for the media.... what role do they play in this new scenario?

Despite the new forms of control, politics continue to fuel several scandals. I'm not talking about corruption, but what comes to mind are moments such as the negation of this economic crisis and the commotion over the influenza A virus. Is this control efficient?

What is your scenario then?

Examples of this force are the Arab Spring and the 15-M Movement?

And it has two main directions, correct? On the one hand you can control the actions of politicians and on the other it gives you the capacity to call for mobilization.

How do you imagine politics in the future? Politics without political parties?

Scrutinized politics, according to Antoni, is a book that offers more questions than answers. It is not so much about saying what the politics of the future will be like as it is about thinking about the changes and challenges of the present. If you think it's time to rethink things, then this is the right book!