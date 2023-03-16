In 1996 you wrote and promoted 'A Declaration of the Independence of Cyberspace'. What's the Web's situation at present?

When you wrote the declaration, you emphasised freedom on the Web. Have we lost or gained rights in that respect?

What's your view on all the data on us available online? Don't you think it could be dangerous?

Talking of governments, what do you think of WikiLeaks, everything it has done to date and the prospect of it being closed down due to a lack of funding?

What's your opinion on the activities of Anonymous?

The Arab Spring, 15-M, Occupy Wall Street... Do you think the internet is contributing to the emergence and spread of these new social movements?

Could it be the start of a revolution?

What does the future hold for the internet in the light of all these changes?

I think it's a little soon to think of that in terms of a revolution. We're still at an initial stage and many of the things I said in that document apply now more than ever. The difference between then and now though is that the world's governments weren't aware of the internet's scope, or only had an inkling, whereas now they are. They're trying to endure in a world where we mightn't need them anymore. We're living in a dynamic period, because every political, social and economic process is changing.The internet allows for liberation like no other technology before it. Certain points of view are being persecuted in some cases, but, fortunately, there are people using state-of-the-art tools to make themselves invisible. Having said that, I'm not in favour of anonymity on the Web, as I think it can be a way of dodging responsibility for your actions. I encourage people to relinquish their privacy, although I understand there are some exceptions, such as the Syrian bloggers who, thanks to tools for ensuring anonymity, have avoided being discovered by their government.It's only dangerous if you're afraid of being judged by others. Maintaining your privacy -something you could only do if, for example, you always pay in cash or never make phone calls- isn't the way forward. The way forward is to create systems in which members of society, including governments, can explain who we are, without so much judgement. There are people who, at an increasingly younger age, are voluntarily giving up privacy, which shows that they believe none of that information will be used against them. I think privacy is dead or in the process of vanishing. At the same time though, while privacy is decreasing, the transparency of governmental systems needs to increase.WikiLeaks suspended its operations because a US senator wrote to three American companies and, just like that, managed to cut off most of the aid the organisation received. What WikiLeaks has to do is get as many people as possible to tell those companies that it's not within their rights to do that. Meanwhile, they need to find other ways of supporting WikiLeaks which don't involve credit card payments.Many acts have been carried out in the name of Anonymous, which makes evaluating them very difficult, but I think they're really noteworthy. There are thousands of people who identify with Anonymous. I think the people behind the whole thing are very responsible, because I know what those guys are capable of and they're holding back from doing it. Governments should be thankful, in my view.Absolutely. Thanks to the internet, many people who previously thought nobody else shared their views have realised that that's not the case and, furthermore, that distance is no obstacle to reaching others. Even more importantly, they've persuaded others to feel and think like they do, to demonstrate and to unite to make their demands. That's a very significant change, because now things can happen instantly. It's also necessary to bear in mind that the economic growth we've created is easily monopolised by certain groups. That has had a negative effect on the lives of many workers. Now it's possible for people to organise themselves in a way that was previously unthinkable. We're experiencing a situation in which the tension between the two poles is increasing and is currently higher than ever.I think the major revolution is the emergence of different ways of thinking in people's minds. When people hear the word 'revolution', they picture armies on the streets or soldiers firing guns, but it's not that simple. It's a struggle within a system, against an economy that creates wealth for part of the world and leaves the rest in poverty.Well, the question should be do we have a future, at least where human life is concerned. I think if such a future exists, it would need to have a system of rules similar to those of the Web. I've always thought that the internet is like the nervous system of a new awareness that's developing, and that new awareness is reaching further than we could ever have imagined.