"The internet has changed patients' attitude"

The use of endoscopy has come a long way since it first appeared in the mid-nineteenth century, especially when at the start of the 1980s endoscopic ultrasonography arrived, a technology that combines ecography and endoscopy and which replaced the limitations of the two techniques. What did this mean for the speciality?

And has this evolution followed different paths in the United States and Europe?

And how has it evolved on other continents, Asia for example?

The internet has popularised practices such as video-conferencing and means that we have and can exchange amounts of information that would have been unimaginable in the past. Which areas of medical care have improved most thanks to digital tools and up to what point has your speciality benefited from these improvements?

Earlier, you touched on the different ways in which the speciality is implemented in more and less developed countries, but that could also happen within the same country. Doctor Waxman, how do you see this difference in the United States, where there are huge debates into health reform?

Are you sure?

It never ceases to be a paradox that when a society has a high standard of living it ends up suffering health problems, such as obesity.

In any event, while in the United States there is an emphasis on the need to follow the European model, in certain European countries the need to pay for certain services which until now were free is being suggested.

What other suggestions do you have to reduce health spending?

Cost apart, some experts say that it is in healthcare where the most important progress is being made, thanks to new technology.

When talking about technological progress, the media often cites genomics and biotechnology as the fields leading the medical revolution. Are the changes in these highly media-friendly specialities as important as they say they are?

People now have greater access to medical information thanks to the internet. Have you noticed a change in patients' attitudes due to the appearance of the web?

Since the appearance of endoscopic ultrasonography, there have been two distinct periods. During the first period, from the start of the 1980s until 2000, this new technique was used to obtain a diagnostic image, whereas during the second period, which includes the last decade, it is widely recognised as having a much more therapeutic function. And this has meant a great step forward. Endoscopic ultrasonography is currently more widely indicated for a less invasive, much more quality and accurate type of biopsy.I feel that they have run extremely parallel to one another.As regards endoscopic ultrasonography, right from the start doctors in Europe and the United States have worked very closely on it. There's no competitive feel to it, but one where we're working together to improve the quality of this technique.In fact, endoscopic ultrasonography appeared in Japan some thirty years ago, a country where they were more conservative in their approach to the technique and technology, although they have started getting up to speed with it and now use the latest technology in less invasive techniques. However, with regard to other countries, it's very difficult to compare the needs and level of medicine in India, for example, with that of other countries, such as the United States or Spain and imagine these less developed countries using endoscopic ultrasonography for therapeutic purposes, as it's a technique, which, in some aspects, is extremely expensive.It is true that we now have new tools, such the possibility of accessing image banks, which means that there is greater accuracy in endoscopic examinations. But having images is not enough, as in our speciality, before we can reach a final diagnosis, we need to know the clinical history, see the patient, etc. It's not the same if the patient is elderly, young, if they have AIDS, or have been treated for lymphoma. Therefore, one image isn't enough, which in all these cases could be the same, but we do need to know the history and, if possible, have personal contact with the patient.In endoscopy, it's very difficult to interpret it just with isolated images. It's easier when it's a scanner, because what you see is always the same, so telemedicine is great for specialities, such as radioscopy or radiology, but in endoscopic ultrasonography it's very difficult, as it's a dynamic test that is highly dependent on the examiner.I use video-conferencing to talk to other colleagues. It's a perfect system, a huge advantage and highly practice, but it's different for endoscopy, because sending an image is not enough. While the scanner is always in the same position, in endoscopy, as my colleague said, the image is much more dynamic and you're constantly modifying it on screen.It's like Messi. It's not the same looking at a photo of him as seeing him play.