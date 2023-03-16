"Bookshops will become social places with online extensions"

How is the unstoppable process of digitisation affecting bookshops' content?

What measures are being taken to adapt to the new situation?

If e-books tend to be cheaper than paper books and demand for digital content is rising, will selling e-books in bookshops be sustainable? Might paper books vanish?

Is printing on demand in bookshops a viable option?

With the emergence of new technologies and the concept of bookshops undergoing redefinition, what new business models are being applied? Could you give examples?

What does a bookshop have to offer as far as online sales platforms are concerned?

In a sector in which piracy is on the increase, what can be done to combat illegal downloads?

What impact has the emergence of e-books had on readers' habits?

What will the bookshops and readers of the future be like?