The EFQUEL Office for Spain and Latin America aims to help the institution strengthen its links with countries in this region, which is one of its strategic priorities. EFQUEL’s decision to set up in the UOC’s Madrid office is further proof of the UOC’s position as a clear point of reference for its e-learning model.

The event involved UOC vicePresident Pere Fabra; EFQUEL President Ulf Ehlers, EFQUEL Vice President and Director of the UOC’s eLearn Center Albert Sangrà; EFQUEL member and professor at the University of Granada Miguel Gea; EFQUEL member Claudio Dondi, and other representatives from universities, institutions, bodies and companies linked to the higher education sector.



EFQUEL, European Foundation for Quality in e-Learning



EFQUEL is a membership organisation based in Brussels. It is a network with over 100 members from Europe and beyond such as universities, corporations, consultancy bodies and national agencies. Its aim is to share experiences on how e-learning can be used to strengthen individual, organisational, local and regional development, digital and learning literacy, and promote social cohesion and personal development. EFQUEL organises a yearly conference, provides certification schemes and quality tools and participates actively in partnerships that aim to improve the quality of technology-enhanced learning.

